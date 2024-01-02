These are the 267 brands preferred by the Portuguese in 2024 – Executive Digest

#brands #preferred #Portuguese #Executive #Digest

The Portuguese chose their favorite brands, and a total of 267 were selected in various sectors such as Social Communication, food, travel and leisure, products, equipment and hygiene for the home, personal care, services and specialized commerce, beauty products and services , childcare, financial, automobile and rail transportation.

This is the result of the selection made by “Consumer Choice” for 2024, an annual initiative by ConsumerChoice, the Consumer Satisfaction Assessment Center.

“The brands awarded by consumers are the brands that best completed the attributes required and valued by consumers during 2023 and that achieved the highest levels of satisfaction, after evaluation”, explains ConsumerChoice in a statement.

In this year’s edition, to determine the winning brands, more than 235 thousand evaluations were carried out, along with 1,400 brands, where Asus stood out, in the “Portable Computers” category, with the best rating of 91.7%. Second place is occupied by the Nova Açores brand, in the “Milk” category, with a rating of 91.4%. Perfumes & Companhia is chosen in the “Perfumeries” category and Uriage in the “Baby Hygiene Products” category, with ratings of 90.9% and 90.5%, respectively. Next are the GMS brands, in the “Single Brand Technology Stores” category and Matrizauto, in the “Pre-Owned and Used Vehicles” category, both with a score of 90.3%.

Among the brands that stand out the most is Essilor, as the consumer preference in the “Ophthalmic Lenses” category, Loja do Shampoo in the “Online Cosmetics Stores” category and Standvirtual in the “Online Car Commerce” universe. all brands rated 90.1%. In “Escolha Sénior”, the prize goes to MultiOpticas.

In addition to the Top 25, there are also 242 brands chosen by the Portuguese, such as Delta in the “Soluble drinks and cereals” category, Fidelidade in the “Insurance” sector, Marketeer magazine, from Multipublicações Media Group in “Marketing Press”, the group Lusíadas in “Private hospitals”, among others.

Discover the Top 25 in the list below, and see all those selected by the Portuguese here:

TOP 25 BRANDS WITH BEST RATING

WINNER CATEGORY GLOBAL NOTE Asus PORTABLE COMPUTERS 91.70% Nova Açores MILKS 91.40% Perfumes & Companhia PERFUMERIES 90.90% Uriage BABY HYGIENE PRODUCTS 90.50% GMS SINGLE-BRAND TECHNOLOGY STORES 90.30% Matrizauto PRE-MADE AND USED VEHICLES 90.30% Essilor OPHTHALMIC LENSES 90.10% Shampoo Store ONLINE COSMETICS STORES 90.10% Standvirtual ONLINE CAR TRADE 90.10% Joaquim Chaves CLINICAL ANALYSIS LABORATORIES 90.00% Wells OPTICS 90.00% Apivita FACE OILS 89.70% UBBO SHOPPING CENTERS GRANDE LISBOA 89.60% Worten PHYSICAL AND ONLINE STORES OF ELECTRONICS AND HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES 89.40% Rainbow SANITIZATION SYSTEMS 89.30% Waterwipes WIPES 89.30% Cryoestaminal CRYOPRESERVATION 89.00% Smile Up CLINICS DENTAL 89.00% Oclean TOOTHBRUSHES 88.70% WOO MOBILE RATES WITHOUT LOYALTY 88.60% Emma REST ACCESSORIES AND MATTRESSES 88.50% Securitas Direct SECURITY SYSTEMS 88.50% ActivoBank DIGITAL BANKS 88.40% Holmes Place HEALTH CLUBS 88.00% Ecobrasa CHARCOAL 87.70%