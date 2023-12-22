These are the best video games of 2023 according to REFRESHER

#video #games #REFRESHER

We didn’t have an easy time in terms of video games this year, but now that the year is slowly coming to an end, it’s time to take stock on this front as well. In our article, we have collected the five titles that, in our opinion, define not only the year, but also gamer history.

After the pandemic, it was very difficult for the game industry to come to its senses – nothing proves this more than the fact that there were years when it was difficult to select not only five, but even one outstanding title from the lineup. Fortunately, the good times are over: although Ubisoft’s is still in December Avatar may cause a surprise, but even without it, almost every month has something that we will probably remember not only in the coming weeks, but also in the coming years. So let’s see our subjective list of the best of 2023!

5. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo has a relatively easy time when it comes to making the Game of the Year list. With little exaggeration, they only need to release one game to ensure their place among the best. There were some less encouraging signs regarding the new Zelda (instead of a drastic new act that totally deviated from its predecessor, we got a direct sequel, which is very rare in the life of the series), but as usual, the Japanese game and console manufacturer refuted all of them.

A Tears of the Kingdom, if possible, is even more creative, even more grandiose and even more imaginative than its predecessor – if we have to blame it on something, it is that although it tried to get everything out of the now very old Switch hardware, compared to the games of our time, it looks very hackneyed. But it has become clear many times that the visuals are only secondary when it comes to experience, and the new Zelda offers exactly that: despite the recycled – albeit thoroughly disturbed – location and the familiar characters, the Tears of the Kingdom a wonder in which you can easily get lost for tens or even hundreds of hours, either at home or on the train. Nintendo could have easily released a bloated DLC as a full game, but to their credit, they didn’t skimp on the task, and the end result is one of the best, biggest, and most content Zelda games of all time, with just as much new stuff. , that you can safely call it a sequel.

4. Hogwarts Legacy

While the Harry Potter books (with the exception of the first) and the films based on them have been a real triumph in telling the story of the orphan with a scarred forehead, the video game adaptations have unfortunately not been so lucky. According to some sources, the rights were acquired for pennies by one of, if not the, gaming industry at the time a EA, which is considered its biggest publisher, then tries to fill the gap in the hearts of fans after the wizarding world with adaptations that are more mediocre than mediocre, or even worse than worse. For a very long time, it seemed that JK Rowling’s epic tale would not get a worthy video game version, and although the Hogwarts Legacy picks up the thread long before the story of the novels, he took on no less a task than to grind out the dent that fell on the digital front in this series.

Of course, the game does not change the world: its open terrain (in which you can also explore the area near the Hogwarts castle) is rather repetitive, its graphics are lagging in some places, and its story – although it tells an interesting period in the wizarding universe – is clichéd, but what is undeniable about it is that it is the first video game in the history of adaptations, it perfectly captures the essence of Rowling’s stories. THE Hogwarts Legacy a timeless tale in which there are sharp walls between good and evil, in which every corridor, every hidden maze can hide exciting secrets, and where we can fight against each opponent only with the help of our learned spells. We’d be lying if we said it was a perfect game – there’s still room for improvement in every way – but it’s definitely the best thing to happen to the Wizarding World on the video game front, and that’s a huge achievement in itself.

3. Resident Evil 4 Remake

Many people think that a remake has no place on a list of the games of the year, but if that remake is an almost flawless reimagining of one of the best survival horror games of all time, then it certainly needs to be remembered, and what’s more, awarded. The story remained roughly the same: Leon, after surviving the Resident Evil 2the horrors that happened in , he goes on a secret mission to save the president’s daughter somewhere in Europe, but things quickly turn bad, and our hero finds himself, if possible, in an even bigger hell than before – fortunately, however, the last years have not passed without a trace, thus, he can be much more prepared for the tasks that await him.

A Resident Evil 4 Remake is a perfect example of how a legendary video game should be renovated: its graphics and atmosphere are lavish, and the small fine-tunings – which help make it a little less grotesque, a little less “Japanese” – do not take away from it, but rather add to it. Shinji Mikami’s horror rollercoaster, which originally debuted on the GameCube, still works perfectly to this day: something crazy happens almost every minute, we can never feel safe for a single moment, and we can’t even guess what horrors await us around the next corner. There are few perfect remakes, but Capcom is now coming up with the second one, since the reimagining of the fourth part was at least as good as the second chapter – if not even better because of the original source material. A must not just for horror fans!

2. Baldur’s Gate III

When, after six years of development and early access, the Baldur’s Gate III appeared, the internet really shook. This was no accident: upon seeing the game, the various specialists working on various parts of the genre tried to outbid each other to indicate that even though the development studio, Larian, was able to put together such a complex role-playing game, it should not be expected that the solutions used in it are industrial become standard. My fear was no accident: a Baldur’s Gate III because it continues a legendary series without having any element that could be tied into it.

Source Baldur’s Gate 3

Its story is captivating from the beginning, our decisions have a weight that we may not even grasp at first glance – it may happen that a seemingly small choice hits us in the face in the endgame – moreover, the rules used as a system Dungeons & Dragonsthanks to it, it is as close to the world of tabletop role-playing games as it has ever been. However, its lovable – or even hateful – characters, exciting mazes, and imaginative missions are nothing compared to the tactical combat system that gives it its whole soul, in which this time we have to deal with the various horrors that invade our lives completely divided into rounds, but in the way that Divinity from its creators, in an incredibly interactive way. Not only can we use the special abilities of our team during the clashes, but we also have to use the opportunities provided by the environment in order to succeed – in addition, we can plan as far in advance as we can, if the “god of the dice” decides that he is against us, we have to change our strategy immediately. THE Baldur’s Gate III everything an old-school role-playing fan could want and more: an interactive D&D adventure that takes us to fabulous locations, features exciting characters that we can put down at any time, and maneuvers video games and tabletop games with such confidence On the frontier of RPGs, which is almost considered art.

1. Alan Wake II

It may be that a video game in the classic sense was better than Finnish survival horror, but that in terms of experience there was none that could even come close to Alan Wake its continuation is not a matter of debate. For 13 years, fans have been waiting to find out what exactly happened to the writer who was fighting with the shadows and sinking deeper and deeper into darkness, and the story picks up exactly after this time, and although the lead-up is rather comical, it thoroughly draws you into the atmosphere, and then completely turn on steam and do not drain even after twenty hours. In addition to Alan, we also get a new protagonist, Saga Anderson – the two of them try to survive your increasingly absurd situations in two different places, helping each other here and there, while literally anything can happen. One moment we find ourselves in a musical, where Poets of the Fall, who operate under the pseudonym Old God’s of Asgard – also Finnish – summarizes the story of the first part in an interactive form, to crushing music, the next we are fighting surreal monsters, while instead of answers, there are more and more questions they multiply.

Source Alan Wake II

Admittedly a Twin Peaksa Blair Witch Projekt and madness inspired by Lynch’s works is not only a horror and action game, but also a rock opera, an interactive nightmare and a classic detective game, which certainly does not skimp on the scares. In my decades-long career, I’m not sure I’ve ever come across a sequel that has changed as much from its predecessor – to its advantage – as Remedy’s new classic, which fortunately dares to change not only its solutions, but also its gameplay. In the end, we have to prevail not only with our flashlights and guns (although they will return, of course), but also with our minds: Alan is able to rewrite the book, which can take him out of the place he was in 13 years ago – and in doing so, he can literally change the reality around him – while Saga, with her special intuitions, can connect the threads of the story with excellent sense, while the stakes are getting bigger and bigger for both characters.

The creator Remedy doesn’t even hide that he is trying to stuff his former game successes into a universe, so there is no shortage of winks: at one moment the Controlwe stumble upon a cleaner we know from , and in the next one Alex, wearing the face of Max Payne and speaking in his voice, tries to wrap up an imaginary case. (James McCaffrey, who voiced the character, recently died.) While listening to crushing rock music, you can attend a crazy concert – where the fans are a little too aggressive – or you can just watch a 15-minute (!) Finnish art-horror while hanging out in a cinema. Do you need anything else for the perfect experience?

We think these were the games of the year, and it’s a good indication of the difficulty of the decision that we had to leave out a bunch of titles that could have just as well been on this list – just Marvel’s Spider-Man 2-re, a Super Mario Wonderre or even a Dead Space Remaketo think about What do you think were the most decisive games in 2023? Tell us in the comments!

