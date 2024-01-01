These are the changes in the programming for 2024

#programming

A new year: it means that many radio stations have changed their programming. A number of DJs will start their program today or this week, others will only start later this month. RadioFreak lists everything from the national channels.

NPO Radio 1

Roos Abelman has taken over the presentation of ‘Spraakmakers’ from the departed Ghislaine Plag. Andrew Makkinga is added to the presentation team of ‘Kunststof’. Together with Willemijn Veenhoven he can be heard alternately on NPO Radio 1. Tonight he will kick off in conversation with Winti priestess Marian Markelo.

Mandy Woelkens will make a program for Omroep Zwart on Sunday evening. Her program “looks at the news and current affairs with a positive outlook”.

NPO Radio 2

In December, Stefan Stasse said goodbye to NPO Radio 2. He had to quit the program. “It wasn’t ready at all for me,” he said earlier. Stefan is switching to NPO Radio 5. For the time being, Frank van ‘t Hof will follow him in the evening with ‘Het Platenpaleis’.

On Friday, Jasper de Vries will be responsible for presenting the program. Gijs Staverman will stop ‘Staverman’s Disco’ and will make ‘Club Staverman’ from 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM on Friday evenings.

Radio 2’s weekend night programs have almost all been cancelled. On both Friday and Saturday nights, only non-stop music can be heard between 2:00 AM and 7:00 AM. During the week, Radio 2 will have an additional night program: Desiree van der Heiden will make a night program from 0:00 AM to 2:00 AM. Her time slot between 4:00 and 6:00 is taken over by Tannaz Hajeby.

The night from Sunday to Monday will also be partly non-stop: Jeroen van Inkel will present ‘Van Inkels Choice’ between 0:00 and 2:00, after which you will hear non-stop music for two hours and then Evert Duipmans from 4 will present :00 to 6:00 ‘Sprawl’.

NPO 3FM

Tom de Graaf and Joe Stam start their first broadcast on NPO 3FM at 9:00 am. They were part of the ‘Mattie and Marieke’ team at Qmusic as ‘Joe Intern from the Show’ and ‘Tom from the intercom’, now they have to create their own show. From 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM you can hear them with ‘Tom & Joe’

Luc Sarneel has left 3FM and will be succeeded by Floris Molenaar at the weekend. He now makes his program on the channel on Saturdays and Sundays between 4:00 and 7:00 am.

NPO Radio 5

Stefan Stasse will make ‘The Magical Mystery Tour’ on NPO Radio 5. The program can be heard on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Stefan’s program replaces the EO program ‘Open House’ that Henk van Steeg (Friday) and Giovanca Ostiana (Saturday) present. The EO will make a new program in the evening between 8:00 PM and 11:00 PM, called ‘De Avond Op Vijf’. The presentation is in the hands of Gerja Wolf (Monday to Thursday) and Giovance (Friday).

‘Volgspot’ with Hijlco Span is therefore moving to the weekend and can be heard on Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM. ‘The Musical Fruit Basket’ with Petra de Joode will now be heard on Saturdays and Sundays from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM instead of four hours in a row on Sunday evenings. Sander Kramer and Ron Brandsteder can no longer be heard at the station.

100% NL

Erik van Roekel returns to the radio every day. Starting next week, he can be heard every working day between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM at 100% NL.

JOE

After almost ten years at Qmusic, Kai Merckx can be heard on a new channel from this new year. He will make the afternoon show on sister station JOE between 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM. He also continues to make the morning show on Qmusic on Fridays, with Mattie Valk.

Dennis Ruyer starts his lunch show on JOE on January 15. The DJ said goodbye to Radio 538 in November after 23 years. Coen Swijnenberg and Sander Lantinga will make the morning show on JOE, but it is not yet clear when that will be.

Qmusic

Because Kai moves from Qmusic to JOE, there is a shift in the evening of Q. Joost Swinkels will present the evening show on workdays between 7:00 PM and 10:00 PM. He also presents the ‘Worldwide Club 20’ at the weekend.

Lars Boele takes over the late evening and can be heard between 10:00 PM and 1:00 AM. The night has also been partially presented again. Judith Eijk can be heard between 01:00 and 03:00.

Radio 538

Martijn la Grouw starts this month in the evening on Radio 538. The DJ can be heard on the channel between 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM. Martijn was recently heard on 100% NL, where he only recently joined, before that he played for SLAM!.

Bas Menting and Dylan Boet will present the late evening show on Radio 538. Together with newsreader Eva Vloon, they make a program from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Radio Veronica

Starting tomorrow, Martijn Muijs will take over the morning show from Frank van der Lende. Frank moves to the time slot between 12:00 and 14:00. Martijn is temporarily in Veronica’s morning, until a final arrangement is made.

Photo: Pixabay