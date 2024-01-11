These are the clinical trials for 2024

#clinical #trials

As published this Wednesday by the newspaper 20minutos, the medical sector is in constant evolution and does not stop investigating trying to find a cure for some of the most dangerous diseases in the world today. In this sense, the journal Nature Medicine has indicated, based on the opinion of several renowned scientists, what the most important clinical trials will be in 2024. They highlight the use of artificial intelligence and technological applications or tests with new immunotherapies and vaccines.

AI to detect lung cancer earlier

Artificial intelligence will be a very important element in health in the near future. In the United Kingdom, a trial is going to be carried out to test whether AI applied to chest x-rays can help with early diagnosis of lung cancer.

Machine learning for patient triage

When an emergency is overcome, it is necessary to determine which patients have a greater or lesser risk of relapse. The triage of these patients is carried out by doctors, but in 2024 the possibility of having it done by artificial intelligence will be studied.

AIDS vaccine

The world will be awaiting the results of the VIR-1388 vaccine trial in 2024. After the failure of the Mosaic experiment, it is the great hope to find a cure against the AIDS virus.

Breast cancer medication

In 2024, the effectiveness and safety of a drug will be tested against some of the most aggressive types of breast cancer. The trial will be performed in patients with and without brain metastasis.

Application to treat perinatal depression

Perinatal depression occurs from the beginning of pregnancy to one year after childbirth. In 2024, an application will be evaluated that allows a woman with no previous experience in providing healthcare to offer an intervention based on cognitive therapy to women in her community who suffer from this disorder during their pregnancy.

Vaccine against malaria

This 2024 the trial of a vaccine against malaria will be carried out. It will be carried out among children aged 5 to 36 months from Burkina Faso, Kenya, Tanzania and Mali.

CT screening for lung cancer

A clinical trial in 2024 will compare whether screening every two years for lung cancer using CT scans is as effective in preventing deaths as annual testing for those who do not have abnormalities on their first scan.

Intervention model in children’s mental health

A trial will be carried out in the UK to measure the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of an intervention model for children’s mental health in relation to regular social care services. It will be done with children from 0 to 5 years old in foster care.

Stem cells for Parkinson’s

Most Parkinson’s trials study patients with advanced disease. However, in 2024 one will be carried out in people in whom it has not yet developed much. It will consist of transplanting a type of neurons derived from human embryonic stem cells to the brain.

Immunotherapy for melanoma

Regarding oncological research, the NADINA trial, focused on skin cancer, will also take place in 2024. It will study the effectiveness of neoadjuvant ipilimumab and adjuvant nivolumab in stage III melanoma, in order to identify the most effective immunotherapy of the two.

Gene editing to combat cholesterol

In the future, some diseases may be cured by repairing the genetic code. This 2024, the first human trial of a protein capable of destroying bad cholesterol in DNA will be carried out, which would help patients with hypercholesterolemia. It has already been successfully tested on monkeys.