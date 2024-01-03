These are the dates for the national vaccination campaigns in 2024

#dates #national #vaccination #campaigns

Vaccination day promoted by the Ministry of Health. Photo: Taken from the Minsa website.

Some of the immunizers that will be applied are against diseases such as influenza, covid-19 and human papillomavirus

The authorities of the Ministry of Health (Minsa), through official media, announced the dates on which they will hold national vaccination days during 2024.

They detailed that between April 1 and 26, the first national vaccination day will take place, which, according to what was applied last year, includes immunizations against diseases such as tuberculosis, poliomyelitis, diphtheria, whooping cough, pertussis, rotavirus, hepatitis b, viral meningitis, bacterial meningitis, viral pneumonia, bacterial pneumonia, bacterial otitis, tetanus, measles and rubella.

They also specified that between May 20 and 31 they will apply the annual dose of the inoculant against influenza; and from May 6 to July 15, a campaign to apply the second dose of the vaccine against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) will be carried out.

The Minsa indicated that each health post will also be applying immunizations against covid-19 and that they will carry out the application of canine rabies vaccines between August 12 and 30 of this year; and from November 25 to December 20 a second national vaccination day, which includes immunizations for some 17 diseases.

HPV Immunizations

Between November 6, 2023 and January 1, 2024, according to the Minsa, 249,981 doses of immunizers against the Human Papillomavirus have been administered in the country to girls between 10 and 14 years old.

In almost two months, the Minsa has achieved 96.1 percent progress on the goal of 259,907 girls, between 10 and 14 years of age, who planned to be immunized during this National Vaccination Campaign against HPV that began in 2023.

