These are the fashion trends of 2024 that you don’t want to miss

Deputy editor-in-chief Anita Bijlsma talks you through all the striking fashion trends of 2024.

Jackets



According to Anita, there is a very striking trend this year, namely: the skipper’s coat. This is a short coat with a double row of buttons. The jacket gives you a somewhat masculine, cool look, but is also very nice to combine. “The coats will either be short or they will be very oversized,” says Anita. This coat from Arket is a beautiful example. Cool, but still very stylish.

Skipper’s coat Image Arket

To colour



A color that really stands out in fashion this year is burgundy red. So dark that it leans towards brown. “This solid, dark color is often combined with a bright yellow accent,” says Anita. Influencer Erica Davies also wears the colors with great pleasure. For example, her dark red coat has bright yellow accents and she shows on her account how to style the colors.

Shoes



The shoes that are completely on-trend according to Anita are the Mary Janes. The shoe provides a very nice mix between the two due to its cute, yet robust appearance. The ballerinas are also making a comeback. With or without a bow or with straps: you will see them more and more often. Anita: “Don’t worry, the sneaker will not disappear from our fashion image, but you will see it less this year.” You can find this great pair of Mary Janes at Zalando. Perhaps not for everyone due to the large heel, but there are also plenty of versions that are flat.

Mary Jane heeled platform shoes Image Zalando

Trousers



The wider, the better. That is the motto of the trousers this year. “They are only getting wider this year,” says Anita. “It’s like you’re wearing a skirt and the legs are dragging on the ground.” Perhaps not always practical, but completely on-trend. These pants from Zara are an item that may take some getting used to, but you can combine them in all kinds of ways.

Wide trousers with long legsImage Zara

Image Photography: Brenda van Leeuwen

Anita (53) is deputy editor-in-chief at Libelle. Together with Robbert she has two daughters (12 and 18). She used to be addicted to shoes and bags and sewed clothes so she had something new every weekend. Nowadays she sticks to sneakers and still closely follows trends for Libelle.

January 5, 2024

