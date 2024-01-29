These are the favorite shopping addresses in The Hague of Princess Laurentien and Eloise

#favorite #shopping #addresses #Hague #Princess #Laurentien #Eloise

Shopping with Laurentien

Eloise loves vintage clothing: “My favorite store is Coco’s Mode at Prins Willemstraat 18 in Scheveningen. That address is too good not to share. When I’m here I always drop by, I even know the opening hours by heart.”

The princess likes to shop for beautiful clothes at, for example, Hardie’s and HOF (House Of Fashion) on Frederikstraat. “I’ve been coming to Hardie’s since I was sixteen,” said the princess. ‘Stephanie van Kats from House Of Fashion is a fantastic entrepreneur and incredibly sweet, creative and stylish. Both House Of Fashion and Hardie’s have pledged their support to My Lima Lima.’

The My Lima Lima store opens on Friday February 2 on Frederikstraat. Eloise and her mother raise money for charity with this luxury vintage shop.

Hardies women’s fashion

Javastraat 45, 2585 AD The Hague

Now closed

HOF House Of Furniture

Frederikstraat 31, 2514 LC The Hague

Now closed

