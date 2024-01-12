These are the first images of film about Amy Winehouse | Stars

The audience has probably gotten a taste of the film about singer Amy Winehouse. The first short trailer for the biopic Back to Black was shared on Thursday.

The trailer shows various fragments from the life and career of Winehouse, who died in 2011. This includes performances by the singer, but also focuses on her private life and relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil. “I don’t write music to become famous,” says lead actress Marisa Abela as Winehouse. “I write songs because I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t.”

Back to Black, based on the British singer’s award-winning second album of the same name, also contains much of her music. Other roles are played by Jack O’Connell (Blake), Eddie Marsan (her father) and Lesley Manville (her grandmother). It is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, who previously directed Nowhere boy and Fifty shades of gray. The film can be seen in Dutch cinemas from April 18.

