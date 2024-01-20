These are the foods you should avoid, according to experts

In Spain, gastronomy is an essential part of its culture and lifestyle. However, recent studies and recommendations from oncologists have highlighted the need to reconsider some of the most popular foods in the Spanish diet and try to avoid them. These experts warn about five specific foods that could increase the risk of developing cancer.

1. Alcoholic drinks

The most dangerous of all are alcoholic beverages. According to the Ministry of Health, alcohol is related to up to seven types of cancer: oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, esophagus, breast in women, liver and colorectal. For this reason, more and more doctors recommend completely avoid these substancesnot even a glass of wine a day.

2. Red meat

Although processed meat has a more direct connection to cancer, red meat also poses risks. The experts limit their consumption due to possible links to colon, prostate and pancreatic cancers, and its relationship with cardiovascular diseases.

3. The ultra-processed

Ultra-processed foods, including sugary cereals and pastries, have transformed the diet globally, promoting obesity and diabetes. These products, although attractive for its flavor and convenience, pose a significant threat to health.

4. Sugary soft drinks

Sugary soft drinks, omnipresent in social and daily life, contribute to obesity and the development of type 2 diabetes. Like ultra-processed foods and white bread, their high glycemic index relates them to a higher risk of cancer.

5. Burnt food

Burnt food, although appreciated for its flavor, contains carcinogenic compounds such as heterocyclic aromatic amines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. Oncologists warn that even healthy foods can become harmful if burned in excess.

Oncologists advise a balanced and moderate diet, emphasizing the importance of fresh and natural foods. Reducing the consumption of the mentioned foods could not only reduce the risk of cancer, but also improve the general health of the population. This call for attention about the usual diet in Spain opens an important debate about the need for a cultural change in terms of food. Adopting healthier eating habits could be a crucial step in improving public health and reducing the incidence of serious diseases such as cancer.

