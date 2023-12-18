These are the games and TV broadcasts for the 10th week of the LVBP

#games #broadcasts #10th #week #LVBP

December 18, 2023

By Ignacio Serrano

The tenth week of action in the LVBP knockout round will have a total of 22 games, all with TV broadcasts and with the All-Star Game as the banner, this Monday, at the Monumental stadium.

There are two doubleheaders planned in this period. Bravos and Caribes will have the first, on Wednesday, at Chico Carrasquel. The other will take place in La Rinconada park, between Águilas and Leones.

The Eternal Rivals will meet for the last time in the playoffs. They will collide on Wednesday, at the Monumental, and again on Thursday, at the José Bernardo Pérez. With these two commitments the particular series will be completed, which the long-haired team already won. In the absence of those two matches, the confrontation is 5-1 for the cats.

LVBP GAMES AND TRANSMISSIONS

Monday 18

7:00 PM All-Star Game, in La Rinconada. Televén, Venevision, IVC, Simple TV Sports, ByM Sport, TVES, Meridian y Baseball Play

Mars 19

7:00 PM Águilas vs Lions, in La Rinconada Simple TV Sports

7:00 PM Cardinals vs. Navigators, at the JBP ByM Sport

07:00 PM Bravos vs Caribes, in El Chico IVC

7:00 PM Sharks vs Tigers, at the JPC Canal i

Wednesday 20

5:30 PM Bravos vs Caribes, in El Chico ByM Sport (first game)

7:00 PM Navegantes vs Lions, in La Rinconada BeisbolPlay

07:00 PM Águilas vs Tigres, at the JPC Canal i

7:00 PM Cardinals vs Sharks, in Macuto Simple TV Sports

8:00 PM Bravos vs Caribes, in El Chico ByM Sport (second game)

Thursday the 21st

7:00 PM Lions vs Navegantes, at the JBP Simple TV Sports y Televén

7:00 PM Águilas vs Tigres, at the JPC Canal i

07:00 PM Cardinals vs Sharks, at the Universitario ByM Sport

7:00 PM Caribes vs Bravos, in Macuto IVC

Friday the 22nd

5:30 PM Águilas vs Leones, in La Rinconada (first game) ByM Sport

7:00 PM Caribes vs Navegantes, at the JBP Simple TV Sports

07:00 PM Tigers vs Cardinals, at the AHG Venevision

7:00 PM Sharks vs Braves, in Macuto IVC

8:00 PM Águilas vs Leones, in La Rinconada (second game) ByM Sport

Saturday 23

4:00 PM Navigators vs Cardinals, at the AHG Televén

4:00 PM Caribes vs Sharks, at the Universitario IVC y TLT

5:00 PM Braves vs Tigres, at the JPC Simple TV Sports

(Only scheduled games: Lions and Eagles rest)

Domingo 24

Christmas Eve

A DATA. This week there may be at least three teams qualified for the semi-final Round Robin, depending on the results.

(Ignacio Serrano)

Photo: Elio J. Miranda / Magallanes Press

