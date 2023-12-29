These are the holidays and long weekends in Mexico for 2024

#holidays #long #weekends #Mexico

(CNN Spanish) — Whether they are students or workers, Mexicans have several holidays throughout 2024.

Next, we leave you the official rest days that workers have in Mexico, according to article 74 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT).

Holidays and long weekends in Mexico for 2024

Monday, January 1 – New Year’s Holiday and the first long weekend of 2024.

Monday, February 5 – To commemorate the promulgation of the 1917 Constitution of Mexico, the LFT designates the first Monday of February as a holiday; On this occasion, that Monday falls exactly on the day of the festival (February 5). Likewise, it is the second bridge of the year.

Monday, March 18 – The LFT marks the third Monday of March as the holiday to commemorate the birth of Benito Juárez, whose exact date is March 21; In addition, it is the third bridge of 2024.

Wednesday, May 1 – Labor Day.

Monday, September 16 – Independence Day; It is the fourth long weekend of the year.

Monday, November 18 – According to the LFT, the third Monday in November is the holiday to commemorate the Mexican Revolution of November 20. This year it will be on November 18 and marks the fifth long weekend of 2024.

Wednesday, December 25 – Christmas.

Students enrolled in the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) also have these holidays and, in addition, other rest periods marked in the 2023-2024 school calendar, which are as follows: