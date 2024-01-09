These are the Latest 10 Most Beautiful Countries in the World, Indonesia Number 4

#Latest #Beautiful #Countries #World #Indonesia #Number

Jakarta –

Based on Titan Travel’s search, Indonesia is ranked 4th of the latest 10 most beautiful countries in the world. Apart from Indonesia, there are Türkiye, France and India. Who do you think will be the champion?

Reporting from The Travel website, a British company called Titan Travel determined the ranking order based on information from posts on Instagram in 2023. Check out the complete order and the reasons why this country deserves to be called the most beautiful in the world.

Latest List of the Most Beautiful Countries in the World

The following are the 10 most beautiful countries in the world, according to Titan Travel, quoted from The Travel website:

1. India

The newest most beautiful country in the world is India. Titan Travel sees that there are many historical and religious sites in India.

For example, you can enjoy the beauty of the Taj Mahal, the sunset in Varanasi, the beaches in Goa, and the rocky landscape in Kerala. If you’re coming to India, take the superfast train from Delhi and go on a day tour of the Taj Mahal.

2. Japan

Japan is in second place because it has a strong culture and lots of calming views of Tokyo’s temples, the beauty of the Kamikochi mountains, and the bamboo forests near Kyoto. If you go there, what you must do is explore Kyoto.

3. Italia

Not only is Milan famous as the City of Fashion, Italy offers the beauty of the capital city of Rome and also Florence.

The streets of these two cities are full of history. Or you can also enjoy the beauty of the islands of Sicily and Capri. If you come here, you must visit the Colosseum, Roman Forum, and Palatine Hill.

4. Indonesia

Indonesia deserves to be ranked 4th most beautiful country in the world with the island of Bali which is well known in international tourism.

Not only are there dozens of attractive beaches, the beauty of Bali is also demonstrated by the Ubud area, from rice fields, monkey forests, temples, waterfalls, to art villages.

5. France

Next is France, which is already famous as a beautiful, romantic and Instagrammable country. Of course you have to come to the Eiffel Tower to see the beauty of Paris. You can take a walk around the tower or take an elevator tour of the Eiffel Tower. Or you can see the vineyards in Bordeaux.

6. Mexico

Mexico is famous for having a historical world cultural heritage because it is known as the home of the Maya tribe.

You can see the beautiful views of the wonders of the world of Chichen Itza. If you come here, you have to come to Chichen Itza, the colorful city streets, the blue waters of the Cenotes, and Valladolid.

7. Canada

Canada has charming natural beauty. In Newfoundland, you can see the wide fjords on the east coast.

Discover blue glacial lakes and Canadian Rockies hiking trails to the west. If you come here, you can explore Banff National Park & ​​Moraine Lake from Calgary or Banff.

8. Australia

Australia is a country and continent in the South Pacific.

In this vast country, you can see the red rocks of the outback, the wildlife and coral reefs of the Cairns area, as well as the winding coastal paths along the Great Ocean Road.

You can discover the beauty of Australia by snorkeling or diving on the Great Barrier Reef.

9. Thailand

Thailand is ranked 9th most beautiful country in the world. The islands and beaches in Thailand are truly amazing, especially those on the south side, such as Koh Samui to the underwater beauty of Koh Tao, as well as the lush green scenery in the north.

If you come here, you must visit the islands and beaches, one of which is Phang Nga Bay & James Bond Island by boat from Phuket.

10. Turki

Lastly is Türkiye with Cappadocia which is famous for its hot air balloon landscape. There are also beautiful fairy chimneys and caves in Cappadocia.

If you go to Turkey, you should try both a hot air balloon ride in Cappadocia and a tour over the Fairy Chimneys.

Those are the 10 most beautiful countries in the world according to Titan Travel’s latest version based on posts on Instagram. Indonesia with the beauty of Bali is in 4th position.

