These are the most important dates to pay attention to in 2024

Discover the fiscal calendar for next year here. Find out all the important dates so that families and companies do not miss payments to the State.

The new fiscal calendar for 2024 is defined, both for families and companies. There are some changes, namely the fact that employers have to communicate invoices to Finance earlier.

One of the new features in next year’s fiscal calendar is the new extraordinary contribution on Local Accommodation, in the order of 15%, which will begin to be charged in June.

Companies

The deadline for paying the IUC remains the same, being scheduled until the last day of the month of the respective car registration.

Communication regarding the admission of new workers to Social Security also remains unchanged. Companies continue to have to communicate their admission within 15 days prior to the employment contract taking effect.

Unlike the remaining months of 2024, monthly delivery of invoices is made by January 8th, as it relates to the previous month’s invoices. Only in February will invoices be delivered by the 5th.

Until January 22nd, companies must make withholding taxes regarding IRS and IRC, as well as pay Social Security contributions and submit the periodic declaration of the monthly regime. Payment of stamp duty and submission of the previous year’s IRS declaration must be submitted to workers.

Companies also have to pay VAT on the monthly basis until the 25th. By January 31st, they must submit the IRS and IRC income statement, as well as report inventories (IRC and VAT).

By April 14th, companies must prepare and post the vacation map for the year.

Payment of the first IMI installment is scheduled for May 31st. Payment of the Additional IMI must be made by September 30th and the last installment must be paid by December 2nd.

On June 25th, Local Accommodation owners must pay the extraordinary contribution of 15%.

Families

The IUC model for companies also works for families: payment of the Single Circulation Tax must be made by the last day of the month of registration.

Families must validate their IRS invoices on the e-invoice portal by February 26th. April 1st is the deadline to claim general and family expense invoices.

May 31st marks the end of the deadline for paying the first installment of IMI, or a single installment if it is equal to or less than 100 euros. The second installment is scheduled for September 2nd and the last for December 2nd, and by September 30th, the Additional IMI must be paid.

The last day to submit the IRS declaration is June 30th.