These are the most popular PS5 games of 2023

Most people have their sights set on 2024, but Sony briefly looks back on the past year with a list of the most downloaded Playstation games of 2023. On its own website, Sony lists the most popular PS5, PS4 and VR games of the past year. known, and it contains a few striking titles.

Although gamers have been hit hard by a shortage of PS5s in recent years, we were finally able to buy the game console in a normal way at the beginning of 2023. No shady websites or long waiting lists, no, luckily you could just pop into a store like Mediamarkt again last year to pick one up. But which games have the happy owners of the game console played on their new toy?

Most popular PS5 games

The European list includes the game of football EA FC 24 proudly in the lead. And that is not so remarkable, because almost every year there is a new FIFA game proudly at the top of the list. This will also be the case in 2022 and 2021. In second place Hogwarts Legacy, the long-awaited game from the Harry Potter universe, has been welcomed with open arms on our continent. The top three ends with the newest Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare 3. And the fact that this game is in the top three is great, because the game was only released in November.

Playing in the United States, the list looks slightly different. Our number two is in first place, Hogwarts Legacyand in second place is our number three, Modern Warfare 3. The top three is completed by a superhero game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 manages to win third place.

PS4 still popular

Although the PlayStation 5 has been out for three years now, a remarkable number of people still play on the PlayStation 4. This is undoubtedly due to the fact that the PS5 was virtually impossible to obtain until last year. Sony has also compiled a list of the PS4, and only number one matches the list of its older brother. EA FC 24 is also the most downloaded game in Europe on the older console. The other games in the top three are striking, because they cannot really be called new games. Minecraft and cowboy game Red Dead Redemption 2 complete the top three.

In any case, it’s always fun to see what your fellow gamers are playing. Curious about the complete list? You can find it on Sony’s website!

