these are the new symptoms

The new corona variant Pirola does not appear to be more sickening than, for example, the Omikron variant, but is again very contagious. And because there has been a mutation, Pirola may have the ability to escape antibodies.

Anyone who has a corona infection with the Pirola variant may experience the well-known symptoms such as a runny and stuffy nose, loss of taste and smell and suffer from severe respiratory complaints, headache, muscle pain, fever and fatigue. But then there are also the symptoms such as diarrhea, rash and watery eyes. Research even shows that a Pirola infection more often leads to eye damage, but this has not yet been confirmed.

According to GP Lydia Voorkamp, ​​patients with this new corona variant suffer more often from stomach and intestinal complaints. She can imagine that people with abdominal cramps, diarrhea and vomiting do not immediately think of a corona infection and advises people especially to do so if they have such complaints. “The clear difference is that corona is usually also accompanied by respiratory complaints.”

Postcovid

Of course, there are also plenty of people with corona who do not have respiratory complaints and then a corona test is the way to find out whether someone is infected. And while testing may not be as common as it used to be, caution is still warranted. Corona is still not a common cold and can make someone very sick. People with a relatively mild infection can also get post-covid (formerly long covid). And those complaints can cause major obstacles in life. People are tired for a long time, cannot concentrate, are short of breath and easily overstimulated and have many headache complaints.

By: National Healthcare Guide / Johanne Levinsky

