These are the numbers of the Lions starter in a crucial duel

The Leones del Caracas risk their lives at the José Pérez Colmenares Stadium in the City of Maracay when they visit the eliminated Tigres de Araguawith right-hander Lázaro Blanco on the mound, who tried to stop the Bengali offensive.

The Cuban looked solid in his two regular round appearances, where he faced the Navegantes del Magallanes and Cardenales de Lara, leaving an ERA of 2.70 when pitching in 10 innings in which he allowed a couple of earned runs, retiring without a decision in both duels.

In the all against all he has not counted on the same dominance and in his three starts he has left an ERA of 4.50, allowing 5 runs in the same 10.0 innings, fanning only one batter and leaving a WHIP of 1.80.

The Tigers, who play without any type of pressure, will seek to repeat the dose to the Lions, who won the game that mathematically eliminated them, something that could happen with the long-haired ones, in case they lose and the Lara Cardinals surpass the Margarita Braves.