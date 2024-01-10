These are the openers scheduled for Wednesday, January 10 in the Round Robin (+Video)

The Round Robin of the 2023/24 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League enters a key stage, in which several teams are about to reach the exact halfway point of the postseason and the panorama is beginning to gradually become clearer ahead of the Grand Final.

This Wednesday an extremely key day will be played for the future of the championship, since several teams have their chances of advancing quite compromised and cannot afford to fail.

For this pair of important matches, four pitchers will have the responsibility of getting on the mound and giving their best to try to guide their respective teams towards a victory that keeps them in the fight for one of the two spots in the Great Final of Venezuelan baseball.

pitching duels

Cardenales de Lara vs Leones del Caracas

Cardinals: Brayan Pérez (0-0 / 1.80 ERA / 1.00 WHIP)
Lions: Jesús Vargas (0-1 / 8.10 ERA / 3.00 WHIP)

Key duel in the fight for second position in the table. The Leones del Caracas return to the Monumental Stadium after falling hard against Tigres de Aragua in Maracay, by a score of 7-2, and will entrust themselves to the right-hander Jesús Vargas to try to return to the path of victory. In his first Round Robin outing, Vargas was punished harshly by the Tiburones de La Guaira offense, so he will have to improve drastically if he wants to rise to the challenge.

On the Cardenales side, the young left-hander Brayan Pérez will be in charge of facing Leones again, as he did successfully a few days ago precisely at the Monumental, where he pitched 5.0 innings of only three hits and one earned run.

Margarita Bravos vs La Guaira Sharks

Bravos: Edgar Torres
Sharks: Junior Guerra

Another important clash will be played in the country’s capital, this time at the Universitario de Caracas, where Tiburones de La Guaira will receive a visit from Bravos de Margarita. To seek their sixth victory, the Litoralenses will count on the contributions of veteran Junior Guerra, who already dominated the Braves in his first start of the postseason, completing almost six innings.

On the Margariteños side, the responsibility will be for the Mexican Édgar Torres, who will make his debut in this LVBP campaign. The left-hander already pitched in our country during the 2021/22 Grand Final, in which he left an ERA of 6.00 in two outings, with a 0-1 record.

