These are the rosters for the All-Star Game

The cards are cast. The LVBP presented this Friday the rosters for the 52nd edition of the All-Star Game, which will take place on December 18 at the Monumental Simón Bolívar.
A panel of analysts and fans, through a website, defined the rosters.
The western team, which had players from Águilas, Cardenales, Magallanes and Tigres available, and will be directed by Henry Blanco, was formed as follows:
PITCHERS (12)
- Ascanio, José (RHP, Cardinals)
- Campos, Vicente (RHP, Cardinals)
- Bracho, Silvino (RHP, Águilas)
- Castillo, Máximo, (LHP, Cardinals)
- Cavanerio, Jorgan (LD, Tigers)
- Espinoza, Anderson (RHP, Cardinals)
- Huizi, Eiker, (LD Tigres)
- Rivero, Raúl (RHP, Cardinals)
- Spraker, Graham (LD, Cardenales)
- Tavarez, Jorge (LD, Águilas)
- Vizcaya, Anthony (LD, Sailors)
- Zambrano, Jesus (RHP, Tigres)
OUTFIELDERS (7)
- Chourio, Jackson (Eagles)
- Cuadrado, Romer (Navigators)
- Hernandez, Gorkys (Cardinals)
- Martínez, Alberth (Navigators)
- Martínez, José Alb. (Tigers)
- Kings, Angel (Eagles)
- Tocci, Carlos (Tigers)
INFIELDERS (10)
- Amarista, Alexi (Tigers)
- Castellanos, Pedro (Cardinals)
- Castillo, Ali (Águilas)
- Flores, Jecksson (Cardinals)
- Galvis, Freddy (Eagles)
- Odor, Rougned (Eagles)
- Pérez, Hernán (Cardinals)
- Querecuto, Juniel (Cardinals)
- Torrealba, Eduardo (Águilas)
- Vargas, Ildemaro (Cardinals)
CATCHERS (3)
- Marchán, Rafael (Tigres)
- Narváez, Carlos, Cardinals
- Sánchez, Héctor (Águilas)
The eastern team, that could recruit the players from Bravos, Caribes, Leones and Tiburones, and will be under the orders of José Alguacil, was formed as follows:
PITCHERS (13)
- Doubront, Félix (LZ, Bravos)
- Hernandez, Arnaldo (LD, Sharks)
- Idrogo, Eudis (LZ, Tiburones)
- Lugo, Rito (LZ, Leones)
- Morales, Osmer (LD, Bravos)
- Mujica, José (LD Leones)
- Navas, Carlos (RHP, Braves)
- Padrón, Ángel (LZ, Sharks)
- Paredes, Eduardo (RHP, Sharks)
- Paricaguán, Jesús (LD, Caribes)
- Pinto, Ricardo (RHP, Sharks)
- Seijas, Karlo (LD, Sharks)
- Socolovich, Miguel (RHP, Lions)
OUTFIELDERS (7)
- Coin Jr., Ronald (Sharks)
- Cedrola, Lorenzo (Sharks)
- Running back, Aldrem (Lions)
- Otosaka, Tomo (Bravos)
- Puig, Yasiel (Sharks)
- Rodríguez, Herlis (Caribbean)
- Rondón, José (Leones)
- Vásquez, Danry (Sharks)
INFIELDERS (12)
- Castro, Harold (Lions)
- Flores, Wilmer (Navigators)
- Fuenmayor, Balbino (Caribbean)
- Garcia, Maikel (Sharks)
- García, Wilson (Sharks)
- Hernandez, Cesar (Leones)
- Noriega, Gabriel (Lions)
- Reginatto, Leonardo (Sharks)
- Rodríguez, David (Bravos)
- Rojas, Miguel (Sharks)
- Sardiñas, Luis (Caribbean)
- Valera, Breyvic (Braves)
CATCHERS (3)
- Arcia, Francisco (Sharks)
- Pérez, Carlos (Bravos)
- Ramos, Wilson (Bravos)