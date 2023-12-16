These are the rosters for the All-Star Game

#rosters #AllStar #Game

The cards are cast. The LVBP presented this Friday the rosters for the 52nd edition of the All-Star Game, which will take place on December 18 at the Monumental Simón Bolívar.

A panel of analysts and fans, through a website, defined the rosters.

The western team, which had players from Águilas, Cardenales, Magallanes and Tigres available, and will be directed by Henry Blanco, was formed as follows:

PITCHERS (12)

Ascanio, José (RHP, Cardinals)

Campos, Vicente (RHP, Cardinals)

Bracho, Silvino (RHP, Águilas)

Castillo, Máximo, (LHP, Cardinals)

Cavanerio, Jorgan (LD, Tigers)

Espinoza, Anderson (RHP, Cardinals)

Huizi, Eiker, (LD Tigres)

Rivero, Raúl (RHP, Cardinals)

Spraker, Graham (LD, Cardenales)

Tavarez, Jorge (LD, Águilas)

Vizcaya, Anthony (LD, Sailors)

Zambrano, Jesus (RHP, Tigres)

OUTFIELDERS (7)

Chourio, Jackson (Eagles)

Cuadrado, Romer (Navigators)

Hernandez, Gorkys (Cardinals)

Martínez, Alberth (Navigators)

Martínez, José Alb. (Tigers)

Kings, Angel (Eagles)

Tocci, Carlos (Tigers)

INFIELDERS (10)

Amarista, Alexi (Tigers)

Castellanos, Pedro (Cardinals)

Castillo, Ali (Águilas)

Flores, Jecksson (Cardinals)

Galvis, Freddy (Eagles)

Odor, Rougned (Eagles)

Pérez, Hernán (Cardinals)

Querecuto, Juniel (Cardinals)

Torrealba, Eduardo (Águilas)

Vargas, Ildemaro (Cardinals)

CATCHERS (3)

Marchán, Rafael (Tigres)

Narváez, Carlos, Cardinals

Sánchez, Héctor (Águilas)

The eastern team, that could recruit the players from Bravos, Caribes, Leones and Tiburones, and will be under the orders of José Alguacil, was formed as follows:

PITCHERS (13)

Doubront, Félix (LZ, Bravos)

Hernandez, Arnaldo (LD, Sharks)

Idrogo, Eudis (LZ, Tiburones)

Lugo, Rito (LZ, Leones)

Morales, Osmer (LD, Bravos)

Mujica, José (LD Leones)

Navas, Carlos (RHP, Braves)

Padrón, Ángel (LZ, Sharks)

Paredes, Eduardo (RHP, Sharks)

Paricaguán, Jesús (LD, Caribes)

Pinto, Ricardo (RHP, Sharks)

Seijas, Karlo (LD, Sharks)

Socolovich, Miguel (RHP, Lions)

OUTFIELDERS (7)

Coin Jr., Ronald (Sharks)

Cedrola, Lorenzo (Sharks)

Running back, Aldrem (Lions)

Otosaka, Tomo (Bravos)

Puig, Yasiel (Sharks)

Rodríguez, Herlis (Caribbean)

Rondón, José (Leones)

Vásquez, Danry (Sharks)

INFIELDERS (12)

Castro, Harold (Lions)

Flores, Wilmer (Navigators)

Fuenmayor, Balbino (Caribbean)

Garcia, Maikel (Sharks)

García, Wilson (Sharks)

Hernandez, Cesar (Leones)

Noriega, Gabriel (Lions)

Reginatto, Leonardo (Sharks)

Rodríguez, David (Bravos)

Rojas, Miguel (Sharks)

Sardiñas, Luis (Caribbean)

Valera, Breyvic (Braves)

CATCHERS (3)