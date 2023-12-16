These are the rosters for the All-Star Game

The cards are cast. The LVBP presented this Friday the rosters for the 52nd edition of the All-Star Game, which will take place on December 18 at the Monumental Simón Bolívar.

A panel of analysts and fans, through a website, defined the rosters.

The western team, which had players from Águilas, Cardenales, Magallanes and Tigres available, and will be directed by Henry Blanco, was formed as follows:

PITCHERS (12)

  • Ascanio, José (RHP, Cardinals)
  • Campos, Vicente (RHP, Cardinals)
  • Bracho, Silvino (RHP, Águilas)
  • Castillo, Máximo, (LHP, Cardinals)
  • Cavanerio, Jorgan (LD, Tigers)
  • Espinoza, Anderson (RHP, Cardinals)
  • Huizi, Eiker, (LD Tigres)
  • Rivero, Raúl (RHP, Cardinals)
  • Spraker, Graham (LD, Cardenales)
  • Tavarez, Jorge (LD, Águilas)
  • Vizcaya, Anthony (LD, Sailors)
  • Zambrano, Jesus (RHP, Tigres)

OUTFIELDERS (7)

  • Chourio, Jackson (Eagles)
  • Cuadrado, Romer (Navigators)
  • Hernandez, Gorkys (Cardinals)
  • Martínez, Alberth (Navigators)
  • Martínez, José Alb. (Tigers)
  • Kings, Angel (Eagles)
  • Tocci, Carlos (Tigers)

INFIELDERS (10)

  • Amarista, Alexi (Tigers)
  • Castellanos, Pedro (Cardinals)
  • Castillo, Ali (Águilas)
  • Flores, Jecksson (Cardinals)
  • Galvis, Freddy (Eagles)
  • Odor, Rougned (Eagles)
  • Pérez, Hernán (Cardinals)
  • Querecuto, Juniel (Cardinals)
  • Torrealba, Eduardo (Águilas)
  • Vargas, Ildemaro (Cardinals)

CATCHERS (3)

  • Marchán, Rafael (Tigres)
  • Narváez, Carlos, Cardinals
  • Sánchez, Héctor (Águilas)

The eastern team, that could recruit the players from Bravos, Caribes, Leones and Tiburones, and will be under the orders of José Alguacil, was formed as follows:

PITCHERS (13)

  • Doubront, Félix (LZ, Bravos)
  • Hernandez, Arnaldo (LD, Sharks)
  • Idrogo, Eudis (LZ, Tiburones)
  • Lugo, Rito (LZ, Leones)
  • Morales, Osmer (LD, Bravos)
  • Mujica, José (LD Leones)
  • Navas, Carlos (RHP, Braves)
  • Padrón, Ángel (LZ, Sharks)
  • Paredes, Eduardo (RHP, Sharks)
  • Paricaguán, Jesús (LD, Caribes)
  • Pinto, Ricardo (RHP, Sharks)
  • Seijas, Karlo (LD, Sharks)
  • Socolovich, Miguel (RHP, Lions)

OUTFIELDERS (7)

  • Coin Jr., Ronald (Sharks)
  • Cedrola, Lorenzo (Sharks)
  • Running back, Aldrem (Lions)
  • Otosaka, Tomo (Bravos)
  • Puig, Yasiel (Sharks)
  • Rodríguez, Herlis (Caribbean)
  • Rondón, José (Leones)
  • Vásquez, Danry (Sharks)

INFIELDERS (12)

  • Castro, Harold (Lions)
  • Flores, Wilmer (Navigators)
  • Fuenmayor, Balbino (Caribbean)
  • Garcia, Maikel (Sharks)
  • García, Wilson (Sharks)
  • Hernandez, Cesar (Leones)
  • Noriega, Gabriel (Lions)
  • Reginatto, Leonardo (Sharks)
  • Rodríguez, David (Bravos)
  • Rojas, Miguel (Sharks)
  • Sardiñas, Luis (Caribbean)
  • Valera, Breyvic (Braves)

CATCHERS (3)

  • Arcia, Francisco (Sharks)
  • Pérez, Carlos (Bravos)
  • Ramos, Wilson (Bravos)

