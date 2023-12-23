These are the ten biggest businesses of the year in Portugal

#ten #biggest #businesses #year #Portugal

There were only 116 mergers and acquisitions operations in Portugal, which generated a turnover of 2.8 billion euros. It’s been five years since we’ve seen so few deals.

Mergers and acquisitions business involving national companies totaled a volume of 2.8 billion euros this year, through the completion of 116 operations. Since 2018, so few deals had been carried out in Portugal.

According to data from Dealogic, The volume of capital involved in the approximately one hundred mergers and acquisitions of national companies was also far below that recorded in previous years.

In addition to only 51% of the 2.8 billion euros referring to deals already completed (the remaining 49% are deals that have not yet been finalized), the total volume is just a quarter of the amount recorded in 2020, the second best year of the last decade.

However, it is important to note that these numbers still do not take into account the public takeover bid for Greenvolt presented this Wednesday by the North-American Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) and which, for now, translates into a 1.16 billion euros.

Fusions and acquisitions

The year 2023 once again showed a less dynamic mergers and acquisitions market in Portugal. In addition to once again recording a turnover below the 3 billion euro threshold, it only had one operation above 500 million euros.

The causes for these numbers are many, but at the heart of the problem is the lack of capital in the national market and legislative instability in the treatment of foreign capital, experts point out. “We don’t have enough capital in Portugal to boost mergers and acquisitions”said António Ramalho, senior adviser of Alvarez & Marsal, following the ECO conference “Mergers & Acquisitions”.

At the end of last year, existing signs already pointed to 2023 once again being another unproductive year in the universe of mergers and acquisitions in Portugal. Firstly, due to the rise in the price of capital, which was strongly impacted by the European Central Bank’s continued restrictive monetary policy.

The numbers now recorded show this, with turnover falling below the 3 billion euro threshold for the second consecutive year — something that has never happened over the last 15 years.

The businesses that shone the most in 2023

The biggest deal of the year was closed in March through the sale of all VIC Properties shares by Aggregate to a group led by institutional investors and members of the company’s management team for 670 million euros. Among the promoter’s new owners are AlbaCore Capital, Mudrick Capital Management, Owl Creek Asset Management LP and Existing Management.

The second largest deal of 2023 was carried out by Galp Energia in September, through a joint-venture with the Japanese Mitsui (75%/25%), in an investment of 400 million euros to produce and sell advanced biofuels in a unit adjacent to the Sines refinery, with a capacity of 270 thousand tons per year.

“Galp will be the operator of this industrial unit and it is planned to proportionally consolidate (75%) all businesses related to the joint venture”, said the national oil company in a statement, also revealing that the new industrial unit should start operating by the end 2025.

Completing the national podium of mergers and acquisitions for the year is the agreement to sell all shares in Banco BIC (Eurobic), signed by the current shareholders of the Portuguese bank to the Galician Abanca. The deal was announced on November 15th and, although no values ​​were revealed, it is estimated to have exceeded 300 million euros.

The acquisition of Eurobic by Abanca is still pending evaluation by the Bank of Portugal. “With the completion of this operation, Abanca triples its presence in Portugal and becomes one of the main banks in the countrywith close to 18.5 billion euros in turnover, 249 agencies and more than 300 thousand customers”, Eurobic said in a statement.

Also noteworthy is the acquisition of the electric bicycle frame manufacturer in Águeda Triangle by Semapa, for 179 million euros, and the purchase by Auchan of the entire Grupo Dia operation in Portugal for 155 million euros.