These are the ten oldest airlines in the world

The aviation industry may be known for its financial instability and volatility, especially in recent years, but a surprising number of airlines from the early days of commercial aviation still survive in their original form.

Finnair, the Finnish flag carrier, celebrated its 100th anniversary on 1 November, having been founded in 1923 as a seaplane service, while Czech Airlines, the Czech Republic’s flag carrier, made its first flight just a few days ago. before, in October 1923.

These are ten of the oldest airlines in the world that are still in business.

KLM

The flag carrier of the Netherlands turned 100 years old in October 2019, making it the oldest continuously operating airline with the same name (Getty Images)

Founded in: 1919

First flight: May 1920

Passengers transported in the first year: 440

Passengers transported in 2022: 25.8 million

As a nation that once had the largest merchant fleet in the world, it seems appropriate that the Dutch were among the first to create a national airline that has become a strong force to be reckoned with.

The need to connect Amsterdam to what was then known as the Dutch East Indies was certainly a strong motivation to get KLM off the ground in the early days.

Although formally founded in October 1919, the new airline only truly got off the ground in May 1920, when a four-seater De Havilland DH.16 made its inaugural flight to the now-defunct Croydon Airport in London.

In 1924, KLM launched a service from Amsterdam to Batavia (as Jakarta was then known), the longest air route in the world at the time.

In 1946, it became the first European airline to start regular flights to New York, with DC-4 planes.

Over more than a century of existence, KLM’s commitment to innovation has been constant.

And this doesn’t just apply to your fleet. The airline was also a pioneer in the use of social media, introducing the first social media-oriented flight schedule.

Avianca

Avianca is the largest airline in Colombia (Getty Images)

Founded in: 1919

First flight: 1919

Passengers transported in 2022: 24.6 million

Founded by German immigrants in Barranquilla, Colombia, in 1919, Avianca was initially called SCADTA and operated Junkers F13 aircraft, some of which were equipped with floats.

In the late 1930s, as the world moved closer to war, SCADTA became a source of concern for the US government, which worried about the security implications of the airline’s links to Germany.

Subsequently, Pan American World Airways acquired a controlling stake in the company.

In 1949, SCADTA merged with the Colombian airline SACO (Servicio Aéreo Colombiano) and adopted its current name.

Currently, after having absorbed several airlines from neighboring countries, Avianca is one of the largest airline groups in Latin America, with a fleet of more than 130 planes and a network of branches that covers practically the entire continent.

Qantas

The Qantas logo is known as “The Flying Kangaroo” (Getty Images)

Founded in: 1920

Passengers transported in 2022: 21.3 million

Few people outside of Australia know that Qantas stands for “Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services”.

As its name suggests, the airline’s initial objective was to serve the tropical and sparsely populated lands of Northern Australia.

The company’s first plane was an Avro 504, a pre-World War I biplane with capacity for one pilot and one passenger.

Qantas was nationalized by the Australian government after World War II and reprivatized in the 1990s.

Its kangaroo image first appeared in 1944 and accompanied the airline during its expansion into the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

Currently, Qantas remains, in fact, Australia’s flag airline, as well as the country’s largest airline and one of its best-known brands worldwide.

Aeroflot

Aeroflot was the world’s largest airline during the Soviet era (Getty Images)

Founded in: 1923

First flight: July 1923

Passengers transported in 2022: 20.5 million

A flight from Moscow to Nizhny Novgorod, with six people on board a Junkers F13 (four passengers and two crew), marked the beginning of what would become the flag airline of the Soviet Union and, later, the Russian Federation.

Initially called Dobrolet, it was renamed Aeroflot in 1932, when the Soviet government decided to place the entire civil aviation fleet under the responsibility of a single entity.

After World War II, Aeroflot became the largest airline in the world, as air travel was often the only means of transport available to cross the vast expanses of the Soviet Union.

In 1956, the airline introduced the Tupolev Tu-104, considered the first truly successful jet aircraft.

During the Cold War years, Aeroflot operated the long-range Il-62, which flew to Cuba via Murmansk in the Arctic, and the supersonic Tupolev Tu-144, the Soviet Union’s answer to the Concorde.

Like the Soviet Union, Aeroflot was separated in the 1990s and divided into a series of regional airlines, with some former Soviet republics starting their own services.

The core of the airline then came under Russian control and remains state-owned.

Aeroflot underwent a huge transformation during the first decade of the 21st century, both in terms of service and fleet.

With the exception of its hammer and sickle logo, today’s Aeroflot bears little resemblance to its original design.

Czech Airlines (CSA)

Czech Airlines, the national airline of the Czech Republic (Getty Images)

Founded in: 1923

First flight: October 1923

Passengers transported in 2022: no data

Created as a national airline for the then newly founded country of Czechoslovakia, Czech Airlines’ activity was interrupted by World War II and the airline was later re-established by the post-war communist government.

In 1957, CSA became the third airline, after BOAC and Aeroflot, to operate jet aircraft when it put the Soviet-made Tupolev Tu104A into service.

The airline was also the first to make an exclusively jet connection: Prague to Moscow.

During the Cold War years, the CSA developed an operation of remarkable size, which included a fleet of 21 long-range Ilyushin Il-62 aircraft, as well as an extensive route network spanning the Americas, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Unfortunately, it also suffered two unfortunate firsts, becoming the first airline to suffer a mass hijacking when three of its planes were diverted to West Germany by defectors in 1950.

It was also the first airline to lose a captain to a kidnapper, in an incident that occurred in the 1970s.

Like many former Eastern Bloc national airlines, CSA was renamed, restructured and modernized during the 1990s.

The airline reached its centenary after being declared insolvent in 2021, having been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. It has now undergone a reorganization process with a new investor, Prague City Air.

Finnair

Finnair’s 100th anniversary was November 1, 2023 (Getty Images)

Founded in: 1923

First flight: March 1924

Passengers transported in 2022: 9.1 million

For those who have ever wondered why Finnair’s airline code is “AY”, this comes from the name it used before being renamed Finnair in 1953 – “Aero O/Y”.

For its first 12 years, the airline operated solely with seaplanes, a logical choice given the many lakes and inlets that cover Finland’s surface.

In 1983, it became the first European airline to fly non-stop to Tokyo, with DC-10 planes.

Five years later, Finnair was the only European airline with a direct flight between Europe and China.

This helped position the airline as the shortest gateway between Europe and Asia, largely thanks to Helsinki’s location at the top of the Great Circle route.

Delta Air Lines

Delta is the oldest airline still operating in the US (Getty Images)

Founded in: 1924

Passengers transported in 2022: 141.6 million

Delta has grown from a small crop company in the Deep South of the United States to the largest airline in the world, according to some statistics.

Two major corporate decisions helped cement it at the top of the global airline leagues – its purchase of Pan Am’s East Coast and European routes in the early 1990s and its merger with Northwest Airlines in 2008.

Delta is one of the largest airlines in the world in terms of scheduled passengers.

Air Serbia

Air Serbia flies to more than 70 destinations in Europe, the Mediterranean and the Middle East (Getty Images)

Founded in: 1927

Passengers transported in 2022: 2.7 million

Air Serbia claims its descent from the various airlines that operated as flag carriers of Yugoslavia (hence its code JU), starting with Aeroput in 1927 and Jat Airways from 1948.

During the Cold War years, Jat developed a significant route network and purchased equipment both East and West, in line with Yugoslavia’s status as a non-aligned country.

After the disintegration of Yugoslavia, Jat became the flag airline of Serbia.

In 2013, Etihad acquired a 49% stake in the company, which then engaged in a massive recapitalization and rebranding operation that led to it adopting the new name Air Serbia.

Iberia

In July 2023, Iberia joined the British Airways and Qatar Airways joint commercial partnership (Getty Images)

Founded in: 1927

First flight: December 1927

Passengers transported in 2022: no data

Once a private company, Iberia was placed under government control shortly after its launch, providing postal transport between Madrid and Barcelona.

After an operational hiatus in the early 1930s, it was resurrected with help from Germany on the Nationalist side during the Spanish Civil War.

After the war, Iberia, now firmly in government hands, developed into Spain’s flag airline.

In 1946, it was the first airline to fly between Europe and South America, a region that has remained at the center of Iberia’s long-haul activity throughout its history.

The airline was privatized in 2001 and merged with British Airways in 2010 to create the International Airlines Group.

British Airways

British Airways is the flag carrier of the United Kingdom (Getty Images)

Founded in: 1919 (or 1974)

First flight: August 1919 (or 1974)

Passengers transported in 2018: 44.1 million

This is a somewhat controversial situation.

The United Kingdom’s flag carrier, British Airways, was created 45 years ago following the merger of four companies: British Overseas Airways Corporation, British European Airways, Cambrian Airways and Northeast Airlines.

However, it celebrated its centenary in 2019 building on the 100 years of success of the airlines that preceded it.

It all began, says British Airways, on August 25, 1919, when the world’s first regular international flight between London and Paris took off with one passenger, some Devonshire cream and some grouse.

It was the beginning, not just of British Airways, but of international commercial aviation.

Miquel Ros is an aviation blogger and consultant. An economist by training, he worked for Flightglobal and Bloomberg. He currently follows the airline industry through Allplane.tv.