These are the three best nuts from the ‘super’ in Spain to lower blood sugar

Nuts are a group of foods known for their many health benefits, including the ability to help regulate blood sugar levels. Although in Spain the consumption of some types of nuts is not as common as it should be, There are three in particular that stand out for their properties in this aspect.

These nuts are not only delicious and versatile in the kitchen, but they also provide important nutrients and have positive effects on glucose control. The good news is that Spaniards are increasingly aware of the benefits of consuming nuts, reaching an average of 3.24 kilos per year consumed per person in 2022.

Nut

The first nut to highlight is the walnut. These are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and fiber. A study published last year in the Journal of Nutrition showed that walnut consumption can improve sugar control in people with type 2 diabetes. This is due, in part, to its high fiber content, which helps slow the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream. Additionally, these nuts contain magnesium, a mineral essential for more than 300 biochemical processes in the body, including glucose metabolism and insulin production.

Other studies have shown that walnuts can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, thanks to its ability to reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol and increase HDL (good) cholesterol, as well as its anti-inflammatory effect. This is especially important for people with diabetes, as they have a higher risk of heart problems.

These foods are also beneficial for brain and cognitive health. A research published in Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease found that regular walnut consumption was associated with better memory and cognitive functions in older adults. This is attributed to the high levels of antioxidants and fatty acids omega-3s in walnuts, which are crucial for protecting and maintaining brain health.

These nutrients help combat oxidative stress and inflammation, two factors that can contribute to cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. In addition, they are also an excellent source of protein and healthy fats, making them an ideal food to maintain satiety and avoid excessive calorie consumption. This is especially useful for people looking to control their weight.

Almonds

Another nut that deserves to be mentioned is almonds. These are an excellent source of healthy fats, protein and fiber, making them ideal for stabilizing blood sugar levels. A study published in Metabolism: Clinical and Experimental found that the Almond consumption can significantly lower blood sugar levels after meals and improve insulin sensitivity. These effects are especially beneficial for people with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. This effect is attributed to its high content of healthy mono- and polyunsaturated fats, fiber and protein, which help slow the absorption of carbohydrates and stabilize blood sugar levels.

Additionally, almonds are an excellent source of magnesium, an essential mineral that plays an important role in blood sugar control and more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body. Regular consumption of this nut has also been associated with reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. In fact, its ability to improve the lipid profile, reducing LDL cholesterol levels and increasing HDL, contributes to this benefit. This is especially important for those with type 2 diabetes, as they have a higher risk of heart disease.

And if that was not enough, almonds are rich in antioxidants, especially vitamin E, which protects cells against oxidative damage and reduces the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s. They are also a good source of plant proteins and dietary fiber, key elements for balanced nutrition. Fiber, in particular, not only helps in blood sugar management, but also promotes digestive health and regularity in digestion, in addition to contributing to feelings of satiety, which is useful for weight control.

Hazelnuts

Hazelnuts are the third type of nut that stands out for its ability to help reduce blood sugar. Like walnuts and almonds, these are rich in healthy fats, fiber and minerals like magnesium. A study carried out by the University of Barcelona highlights that hazelnuts have a high content of monounsaturated fats, fiber, vitamins, especially vitamin E, and minerals such as magnesium, all key elements in the regulation of glucose metabolism and the prevention of insulin resistance. Additionally, this research found that hazelnuts can help improve lipid profile, reducing LDL cholesterol and increasing HDL, which contributes to better cardiovascular health.

This property is especially relevant for people with type 2 diabetes, who have a higher risk of developing heart disease. Hazelnuts also contain antioxidants that fight oxidative stress and inflammation, two factors that contribute to the development of chronic diseases. Furthermore, another study, published in the Journal of the American College of Nutritionsuggests that regular consumption of hazelnuts may have protective effects against cognitive degeneration and improve brain health, thanks to their high content of fatty acids and antioxidants.

Despite these benefits, the consumption of these nuts in Spain is relatively low compared to other countries. This could be due to several factors, including the availability, cost and cultural preferences regarding food. However, given the prevalence of diabetes and blood sugar-related problems, increasing consumption of these nuts could be an effective nutritional strategy.