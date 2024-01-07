These are the top 5 best-selling games in the last week of 2023

#top #bestselling #games #week

Every week, the Video Games Federation Belgium (VGFB) provides us with a list of the top 5 best-selling games in Belgium.

In the last week of the year, namely 52 of 2023, the football game EA Sports FC 24 is in first place. According to EA, the new football game has had a better launch than FIFA 23, with 20% of the number of players who are completely new, so do not have a save game from a previous FIFA game. EA Sports FC 24 is the start of a new chapter for Electronic Arts after the break with the football association FIFA. EA Sports FC features more than 30 leagues, more than 700 teams and more than 19,000 licensed footballers. The realism and physics have become even better this year with HypermotionV, which uses data from more than 180 football players. In the summer of 2024, EA Sports will receive FC 24, a free EURO 2024 update.

At number 2 in the last week of 2023 is the shooter Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. This shooter was made to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise. The game contains a single player campaign which is the continuation of the story of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II from 2022. In addition, there is a large survival zombie mode and traditional multiplayer where 16 fan favorite maps from Modern Warfare 2 have been polished for this game .

Then at number 3 is the open world Harry Potter spin-off game Hogwarts Legacy. This game was not in the top 5 for a while. The release of the Nintendo Switch version, which plays remarkably well according to the community, may have provided a boost in sales figures. The holidays may also have had a positive effect on the number of sales.

At number 4 of the top 5, how could it be otherwise, is GTA V. This game is now 10 years old and is very close to 200 million copies sold. GTA V is the best premium game ever made, no other full priced game comes close to the success of GTA V.

The last number 5 best-selling game is the dance and music game Just Dance 2024 Edition. This is a franchise that has been selling extremely well since the very first game on the Xbox 360 with the first version of the Kinect Motion Sensor camera. Just Dance now works without a camera.

