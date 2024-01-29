These brands produce very powerful supercars… but no one knows about them!

#brands #produce #powerful #supercars..

Some supercars are not as well known as they deserve, because these are truly very luxurious brands.

Although there are several aspects that have caused some economic problems nowadays, there is no doubt that supercars and luxury never go out of fashion. Everyone loves these companies that produce high-performance and expensive cars, with brands of the caliber of Ferrari or Lamborghini which are known to all.

Supercars, the models that no one knows (Canva – Offroad.it)

It doesn’t matter that you will never be able to buy them, considering how their selling price is almost always significantly higher than the norm, but they represent a dream and the ambition to create increasingly powerful and elegant cars. Apparently many other large companies also have this ambition, but for some not everything went well.

Ultima, Piech and much more: do you know these cars?

There are many companies that have worked hard in the design of luxury cars in recent years and are scattered all over the world. Their misfortune is that their brand struggles to establish itself on a global scale, but there is no doubt that these are companies that have given the opportunity to make themselves loved with truly exceptional cars.

Piech

The first niche car manufacturer that produces exceptional sports cars is the Piech, with the latter deriving from the desire to create an independent brand on the part of Anton Piech, the son of Ferdinand, the well-known former CEO of Volkswagen. His intent was to create a company that produced quality electric cars.

Piech (Piech Press Media – fuoristrada.it)

The project began in 2017 and was carried out together with designer Rea Stark Rajcic and the very first car ever was the GT Marko Zero, with this car being presented at the International Motor Show in Geneva in 2019. This was a 443 car cm, a width of 199 cm and a height of 125 cm with an engine capable of delivering 600 horsepower and a range of 500 km.

Spyker Cars

From Holland, however, the history of Spyker Cars, with the latter being born in 2000 from the duo formed by Maarten de Bruijn and Victor Muller. Their project was linked to their desire to produce cars that were capable of fitting V8 engines inside, with the first models having an Audi engine.

Spyker (Spyker Press Media – fuoristrada.it)

The first car in their history was the C8, followed by C8 Laviolette, with the possibility of delivering up to a maximum of 450 horsepower, which gave it the opportunity to reach 300 km/h. The leap in quality seemed imminent when in 2010 the company was absorbed by General Motors, but the results were disappointing and bankruptcy was declared in 2014, before resuming production the following year.

Ultima

The United Kingdom is one of the great homelands of supercars and perhaps this is also why it has had a lot of difficulty establishing itself there Ultima. It is a brand that was born in 1997 and took over from Noble Motorsport Ltd. The company is known for its very small production of Le Mans style supercars.

Ultima (Ultima Press Media – fuoristrada.it)

The example was shown on the occasion of the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the year in which the Ultima RS. This was a car very similar to those admired in Endurance, not only in terms of shape, but also in terms of power, with this vehicle capable of reaching up to 1200 horsepower, with a peak speed of 400 km/h.

Win

Let’s go back to Holland to get to know the Win, a company that was born in 2010 from the idea of ​​Robert Cobben, with its peculiarity which is linked to the way cars are produced. In fact, these are handmade, just as happened in 2015 to the Sarthe, the first version ever produced by the company.

Vencer (Vencer Press Media – fuoristrada.it)

It is a vehicle with a length of 451 cm, a width of 198 cm and a height of 119 cm. The engine is a real gem, so much so that it is a 6300 displacement V8 which delivers up to a maximum of 622 horsepower. Peak speed is 338 km/h and acceleration means it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds.

W Motors

The Middle East has been growing more and more in recent years and therefore it is normal that a luxury car brand would also be born. There W Motors it is a company that was born in Beirut, Lebanon, but which soon changed its production to Dubai, therefore to the United Arab Emirates.

W Motors (W Motors Press Media – fuoristrada.it)

Among the best cars of the brand is the Lykan HyperSport, with this being a coupé designed in 2013 and featuring a length of 448 cm, a width of 194 cm and a height of 117 cm. The performance of the engine is incredible, because despite being a 6-cylinder with a displacement of 3700 it delivers up to 770 horsepower, with a peak speed of 395 km/h.