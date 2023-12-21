these brands will be the first to offer it – SMARTmania.cz

#brands #offer #SMARTmania.cz

The new CarPlay will be available first for Porsche and Aston Martin

We can look forward to customizable widgets and custom environment designs in the style of individual car manufacturers

We will see the first models with support already next year, we do not yet know if owners of older cars will also be happy

The next-generation CarPlay system was revealed by Apple at last year’s WWDC. Since then, however, it has been quiet on the footpath and no major information about the news has come. But that’s changing now, as we’re finally learning which automakers will be the first to get the new CarPlay. These are the premium brands Porsche and Aston Martin, while we should expect the news as early as next year.

In addition to connecting the phone to the central display, it is now possible to add important information to the driver’s digital dashboard or other displays inside the car. At the same time, it takes into account the wide possibilities of editing widgets, as we know from the iPhone. A big change is also the opening of the entire system to car companies, who will be able to modify the appearance of the environment according to their own values ​​and preferences or the history of the brand. Only Nike or Hermès in the case of the Apple Watch had such an option in history.

CarPlay pro Aston Martin

CarPlay pro Porsche

With Aston Martin alarm clocks we see typical green elements, the overall design is based on the analog history of older models. But the main role is primarily minimalism. Porsche displays three digital clocks behind the wheel, dominated by the current speed display, which is likely a reminder of the brand’s racing roots. But the menu should also include other display schemes.

One of Aston Martin’s most anticipated models for next year is the DB12

Support for older cars is still a question mark

However, it is not yet clear which models we can expect the new system for. Aston Martin has stated that it will be compatible with models that will arrive next year, but it is not yet clear whether we will see support for older cars as well. Apple has previously published a list of car models that are expected to support next-generation CarPlay in the future. These are the following:

Land Rover

Mercedes Benz

Lincoln

Audi

Volvo

Honda

Porsche

Nissan

Ford

Jaguar

Acura

Polestar

Infiniti

Renault

