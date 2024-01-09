These Call of Duty weapons are worth waiting for in the near future

Data miners haven’t rested in recent days either, more and more future Call of Duty: MW III and Warzone weapons are coming to light.

09.01.2024 – Warzone and Modern Warfare III Reloaded update will arrive on January 17th. As usual, the mid-season update doesn’t come empty-handed. The TAQ Evolvere and HRM-9 weapons will then make their debut, which fans of all three modes will enjoy. At the moment, 39 Modern Warfare III weapons color the Call of Duty lineup, not to mention the Modern Warfare II weapons. The developers are clearly pushing players towards new things with the help of missions and debuffs, but several of the iconic weapons from MW II remain usable.

So it was a great question, what kind of line-up can be prepared for in the second, or even the third, season. We recently found out that Season 2 may be affected by The Walking Dead collaboration. Data miners believe that a classic bow and sword will be added to the game. Besides the Crossbow, there are practically no other bows, most recently one of the Killstreaks of Black Ops Cold War gave players such a bow. There are already more melee weapons, but a new sword can always be exciting.

Additional weapons are also stored in the Call of Duty files

However, the data miners have not rested in recent days either, the following weapons are worth preparing for in addition to the two newcomers above:

  • F2000 (ANVL-B)
  • ARX160
  • BAL-27
  • ASM1
  • MORS
ASM1 – The weapon of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

We could already find these weapons in previous games, but the ASM1 and MORS couple was most recently in Advanced Warfare. This also foreshadows that after the more restrained second season, players may soon find themselves in a more futuristic environment in Season 3. The exact release date of the weapons is still unknown. One thing is certain, Season 1 is now just TAQ Evolvere and HRM-9 weapons keeps.

Missing Kar98k Warzone? “That’s the most like him.”

