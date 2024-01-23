These cancers are the most common in France

#cancers #common #France

According to the statistics portal Statista, it is estimated that more than 430,000 new cases of cancer will be recorded in France in 2023. The most common cancers are prostate, breast, colon-rectum and lung cancer. .

Today, nearly 4 million French people are living with a cancer diagnosis. Worldwide, this disease is the second leading cause of death with nearly 10 million deaths per year.

What are the most diagnosed cancers in France?

According to the National Cancer Institute, more than 430,000 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in 2023, including 185,000 in women (43% of new cases of cancer) and nearly 215,000 in men (57% of new cases of cancer). cancers).

The number of women diagnosed with cancer increased by 104% between 1990 and 2023. The most common cancers in women are:

Breast cancer: 61,214 cases (+0.3% change in the incidence rate between 2010 and 2023)

Colorectal cancer: 21,370 cases (+0.4% change in the incidence rate between 2010 and 2023)

Lung cancer: 19,339 cases (+4.3% change in the incidence rate between 2010 and 2023)

As for male cancers, the number increased by 98% between 1990 and 2023. The three most diagnosed cancers in men are:

Prostate cancer with 59,885 new cases (-1.1% change in the incidence rate between 2010 and 2023)

Lung cancer with 33,438 cases, (-0.5% change in the incidence rate between 2010 and 2023)

Colorectal cancer: 26,212 cases (-0.5% change in the incidence rate between 2010 and 2023)

The deadliest cancers

In France, cancer is the leading cause of death with 399,500 deaths in 2017, including 214,000 in men and 185,500 in women. Thanks to therapeutic progress, however, the incidence and mortality linked to cancers are in steady decline.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide with 1.8 million deaths in 2020 (18%) ahead of colorectal cancer (9.4%) and liver cancer (8.3%).

According to the “Global Cancer Statistics 2020” report from the American Cancer Society and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), approximately 28.4 million new cases of cancer are expected to occur worldwide in 2040, an increase of 47 % compared to 2020.