These carbohydrates save us from insomnia

#carbohydrates #save #insomnia

One study showed that people who ate certain carbohydrates had better sleep and more energy. They also have other health benefits.

Dietician Karman Meyer stated that certain carbohydrates get rid of insomnia and give us more energy. He also said there are multiple sleep benefits in carbohydrate foods, such as vitamin B6 and fiber. Complex carbohydrates will contain more of these healthy nutrients compared to refined carbohydrates.

Many foods can improve sleep quality such as milk, fatty fish and cherry juice. The best choice for sleep in the carbohydrate category is rice. Melatonin is the sleep hormone, regulating the body’s internal clock. It is produced naturally by the body through the pineal gland, but you can also increase your melatonin levels through diet.

These carbohydrates save us from insomnia

Dietitian nutritionist Julie Pace explained how high-glycemic carbohydrates can help melatonin production. They work by increasing sugar levels by stimulating tryptophan. Tryptophan in turn increases serotonin, often called the feel-good hormone.

These carbohydrates save us from insomnia. Photo source: EVZ Archive

And magnesium helps us

Rice contains certain levels of melatonin and relieves us from insomnia. In addition to melatonin, magnesium is another popular sleep aid. A 2022 study of nearly 4,000 participants, published in Sleep, found that those who took magnesium had better sleep quality.

Among the dishes that can ensure a better sleep is the bowl of rice and edamame with cherries and pecans prepared according to the slow cooking method. Another option is glutinous brown rice with mango, according to realitatea.md.

Also Read:  A 4-year-old girl fell from the 5th floor after allegedly trying to reach the Christmas tree that was placed near a window

These carbohydrates save us from insomnia. Photo source Dreamstime

Other foods you can eat before bed

You can also eat other foods before bed: lean meat, chicken, turkey, fish, eggs, tofu, beans and legumes, nuts. And hummus and almonds help you sleep better.

“Protein helps maintain a stable blood sugar level during sleep and switches the body from the adrenaline alert cycle to rest and digest mode, while carbohydrates increase the availability of tryptophan in the bloodstream. “Tryptophan is the amino acid the body uses to make serotonin and melatonin, the sleep-inducing, relaxing neurotransmitters that shut down the brain,” the experts said.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Lisbon surpasses New York and Paris among the world capitals of luxury real estate
Lisbon surpasses New York and Paris among the world capitals of luxury real estate
Posted on
10 most anticipated games of 2024. What awaits us?
10 most anticipated games of 2024. What awaits us?
Posted on
Daily horoscope December 29 – Aquarius: Be moderate in eating and drinking! | Horoscopes
Daily horoscope December 29 – Aquarius: Be moderate in eating and drinking! | Horoscopes
Posted on
Houses in Miami rise in price due to the “fault” of Lionel Messi
Houses in Miami rise in price due to the “fault” of Lionel Messi
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News