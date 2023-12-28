#carbohydrates #save #insomnia

Dietician Karman Meyer stated that certain carbohydrates get rid of insomnia and give us more energy. He also said there are multiple sleep benefits in carbohydrate foods, such as vitamin B6 and fiber. Complex carbohydrates will contain more of these healthy nutrients compared to refined carbohydrates.

Many foods can improve sleep quality such as milk, fatty fish and cherry juice. The best choice for sleep in the carbohydrate category is rice. Melatonin is the sleep hormone, regulating the body’s internal clock. It is produced naturally by the body through the pineal gland, but you can also increase your melatonin levels through diet.

These carbohydrates save us from insomnia

Dietitian nutritionist Julie Pace explained how high-glycemic carbohydrates can help melatonin production. They work by increasing sugar levels by stimulating tryptophan. Tryptophan in turn increases serotonin, often called the feel-good hormone.

These carbohydrates save us from insomnia. Photo source: EVZ Archive

And magnesium helps us

Rice contains certain levels of melatonin and relieves us from insomnia. In addition to melatonin, magnesium is another popular sleep aid. A 2022 study of nearly 4,000 participants, published in Sleep, found that those who took magnesium had better sleep quality.

Among the dishes that can ensure a better sleep is the bowl of rice and edamame with cherries and pecans prepared according to the slow cooking method. Another option is glutinous brown rice with mango, according to realitatea.md.

These carbohydrates save us from insomnia. Photo source Dreamstime

Other foods you can eat before bed

You can also eat other foods before bed: lean meat, chicken, turkey, fish, eggs, tofu, beans and legumes, nuts. And hummus and almonds help you sleep better.

“Protein helps maintain a stable blood sugar level during sleep and switches the body from the adrenaline alert cycle to rest and digest mode, while carbohydrates increase the availability of tryptophan in the bloodstream. “Tryptophan is the amino acid the body uses to make serotonin and melatonin, the sleep-inducing, relaxing neurotransmitters that shut down the brain,” the experts said.