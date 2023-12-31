These celebrities had a baby in 2023 | Backbiting

In the past year, several famous Dutch people welcomed a child into their lives. An overview of the celebrities who had a baby in 2023.

Frenkie de Jong and Mikky Kiemeney

Footballer Frenkie de Jong and his girlfriend Mikky Kiemeney welcomed son Miles in November. It is the first child of 26-year-old De Jong and his 25-year-old girlfriend. The two have been a couple since high school.

Photo: Instagram Mikky Kiemeney

Amber Brantsen

Viaplay presenter Amber Brantsen gave birth to her son Fender in November. It is the second child of Brantsen and her partner Rachid Finge.

Photo: Instagram Amber Brantsen

Giel Beelen

The 46-year-old radio DJ Giel Beelen and his wife Floor Joustra became the parents of daughter Josephine in October.

Photo: Instagram Giel Beelen

This is a woman

Presenter Eva Jinek became the mother of a daughter in September. 45-year-old Jinek and her boyfriend Dexter named their second child Salo Leonora.

Photo: Instagram Eva Jinek

Pip Pellens in Pim Wessels

Pip Pellens and Pim Wessels became parents for the first time in September, to daughter Lily. The actor couple met in 2012 and got married in 2021.

Photo: Instagram Pip Pelens

Floor Jansen

Singer Floor Jansen (42) and her husband Hannes Van Dahl had a second daughter in October. The girl’s name is Lucy.

Photo: Instagram Floor Jansen

Kaj Gorgels and Jessie Jazz Vuijk

Presenter Kaj Gorgels and model Jessie Jazz Vuijk welcomed their first child in October. The boy was named Xavier.

Photo: Instagram Kaj Gorgels

Ahmed Akkabi

The 39-year-old producer and actor Achmed Akkabi became a father for the first time in September. Akkabi and his wife Eileen welcomed daughter Aïcha.

Photo: Instagram Achmed Akkabi

