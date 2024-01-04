These countries will be the largest oil producers in 2024

#countries #largest #oil #producers

Countries in the Atlantic basin are gaining ground compared to traditional producers in the Middle East.

The United States of America will lead the world’s production of oil and oil products in 2024, leaving behind the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

This year, the USA is expected to produce 19.63 million barrels of oil and oil products per day. Russia follows with 13.65 million barrels/day and Saudi Arabia with 9.02 million barrels/day.

The list continues with Canada (5.84 million barrels/day), China (4.33 million barrels/day), Iraq (4.29 million), Brazil (3.77 million), United Arab Emirates (3 .23 million) and Iran (3.11 million).

The data comes from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and was compiled by “El Economista”.

The US’ rise to the top is riding on a new wave of the shale oil revolution obtained from fracking or hydraulic fracturing.

The USA now controls almost 20% of the global oil supply, ceasing to be dependent on other countries and starting to sell crude oil and derivatives abroad.

Russia continues to place oil on the market despite the limits imposed on the price of its crude, this being an important way for Vladimir Putin’s regime to obtain revenue to continue the war effort in Ukraine.

For its part, Saudi Arabia is no longer leading global oil production, at a time when it is trying to reduce production, along with the members of OPEC+, to try to contain market prices. But given the offensive from the United States and non-OPEC+ countries, this initiative to reduce prices seems doomed to failure.

“The shift in global oil supplies from key products in the Middle East to the United States and other Atlantic basin countries, and the dominant impact of China and its petrochemical sector on oil demand, are profoundly affecting global oil trade. ,” the IEA said in its December report.

“Markets east of the Suez Canal have already absorbed most Russian flows following the invasion of Ukraine as well as increased Iranian exports, but must now adjust to increased volumes from the Atlantic basin. Rising production and slowing demand growth will complicate efforts by major producers to defend their market share and maintain high oil prices,” according to the IEA.