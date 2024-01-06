These Dutch top executives already received a minimum annual salary on Sunday | News

Amsterdam – This Sunday, the 16 most influential CEOs in the Netherlands will have earned on average as much as a minimum wage worker in an entire year. This is evident from research by FNV, which is therefore declaring Sunday Fat Cat Day.

The idea for that day came from England, where since 2020, attention has been drawn annually to the uneven relationships between the top of the business community and employees. For the composition, the association estimates the date on which a CEO has already earned the minimum annual salary in 2024.

This year, the highest-earning CEO, Frans Muller of Ahold Delhaize (€7.2 million), has already earned the income that a minimum wage worker has to work for a year on January 2 at 9:02 am. Not much later, CEO Roy Jacobs of Philips (€5.7 million) and CEO Peter Wennink of ASML (€4.7 million) followed. The directors of Aegon, DSM, Randstad and KPN, among others, are also on the list.

Absurd

According to FNV, the list shows a ‘gigantic skew’ in the Netherlands. “It is absurd that the CEO of Ahold Delhaize so quickly has the minimum annual salary of his own employee in his bank account. Employees with a minimum wage can barely make ends meet, while directors and shareholders of the same company are more than richly rewarded,” said FNV director Petra Bolster.

The salary of minimum wage workers, such as many shelf stackers, parcel deliverers and temporary workers, should therefore be increased to €16 per hour, the union believes. “People who are extremely committed to the company are enormously undervalued with the current minimum wage. We call on top executives to reward their employees fairly with a living wage.”

