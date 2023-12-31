These famous people (and a few famous animals) died in 2023 | General

#famous #people #famous #animals #died #General

This year we had to say goodbye to celebrities again, such as actors, athletes and politicians. A few well-known animals also died in 2023. NU.nl gives you an overview.

January

Gianluca Vialli (58) was an Italian footballer who played for Juventus and Chelsea, among others. He won the Italian title in 1991 and 1995 and also won the Champions League with Juventus in the 1996 final against Ajax.

Jeff Beck (78) was a British guitarist who made his breakthrough in the 1960s with The Yardbirds. He won six Grammys and was twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Lisa Marie Presley (54) was an American singer and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. She released three albums, but was also known for a series of high-profile marriages, including with Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.

Lieuwe Westra (40) was a cyclist and was nicknamed ‘The Beast’ because he could cycle so fast and suffer. He retired from cycling in 2017. He later revealed in a book that he had used cortisone to cycle faster.

Gina Lollobrigida (95) was an Italian actress. She was seen as the ‘European Marilyn Monroe’ in the 1950s and 1960s. Later she also became a photographer and sculptor.

David Crosby (81) was an American musician, singer and guitarist with The Byrds. In the late 1960s he formed the supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash.

Heddy Lester (72) was a singer who participated in the Eurovision Song Contest for the Netherlands in 1977 with the song The merry-go-round. There she finished twelfth.

Gina Lollobrigida was seen as the ‘European Marilyn Monroe’. Photo: ANP Kippa

February

Paco Rabanne (88) was a Spanish fashion designer. He also designed jewelry and ties for Dior, among others. He also created various perfumes.

Burt Bacharach (94) was an American musician who composed more than five hundred songs for artists such as Tom Jones and Dusty Springfield. That’s how he wrote the song I Say a Little Prayer.

Raquel Welch (82), American actress and sex symbol in the sixties and seventies. That was because she appeared in a deerskin bikini in the film One Million Years B.C.

March

Just Fontaine (89), the French football legend who scored thirteen times at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden. That is the most goals by a player ever in a World Cup.

Jos Heymans (72) was a parliamentary reporter and worked on the editorial staff of for more than twenty years RTL News. He retired in 2016.

Harry de Winter (73), program maker and presenter, made his breakthrough with the program Winter time. He was responsible for well-watched games like Lingo in Boggle.

Beatrijs Ritsema (69) was a columnist and etiquette expert. In daily newspaper Fidelity she humorously addressed readers’ questions about social interaction for twenty years.

Adri Duivesteijn (72), former Member of Parliament and former senator on behalf of the PvdA. He was responsible for, among other things, the construction of the Hague town hall.

Wim de Bie (83), comedian and writer. De Bie formed the duo Van Kooten and De Bie with Kees van Kooten, which made satirical theater and was shown on TV on VPRO.

Thijs Slegers (46) was press secretary at PSV. Before he died of leukemia, he made a plea to become a blood and stem cell donor. This resulted in thousands of new donors.

Wim de Bie died at the age of 83 after struggling with health problems for years. Photo: ANP

April

Bokito (27), the famous gorilla from Blijdorp Zoo. In 2007 he became world famous when he escaped from his enclosure. He injured four people, one of whom was seriously injured.

Benjamin Ferencz (103) was an American prosecutor during the Nuremberg trials of leaders of the Nazi regime in World War II. He received the Erasmus Prize in 2009 for his contribution.

Huub Oosterhuis (89) was theologian and poet. He made a name for himself as a poet and Bible interpreter since the 1960s. He was the father of singer Trijntje and composer Tjeerd.

Barry Humphries (89), Australian comedian who became known for his alter ego Dame Edna Everage. Dressed in striking glasses and a purple wig, she questioned celebrities in her own talk shows.

Tori Bowie (32) was an American athlete. In 2017, she won gold in the 100 meters at the World Championships in London.

Paul van Vliet (87), comedian who formed the basis of the Dutch cabaret world. Was known for characters such as Majoor Kees and Haagse Benny. He toured the Netherlands with more than twenty solo performances.

Harry Belafonte (96) was an American singer and had with Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) a big hit. He fought for equal rights with the American activist Martin Luther King.

Jerry Springer (79), American presenter of The Jerry Springer Show, who was on TV for almost thirty years. In the program, guests regularly fought with each other.

1:03Play button

Bokito died: ‘Was a very special gorilla’

Mei

Leen Pfrommer (87) was the skating coach of, among others, Ard Schenk, Kees Verkerk and Marianne Timmer.

Tina Turner (83), also known as the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n Roll’. The American singer started her career with her then husband Ike Turner, with hits such as Proud Mary in River Deep – Mountain High.

June

Ted Kaczynski (81), also known as the ‘Unabomber’. He was an American mathematician who turned against society in the 1970s and killed and injured people with letter bombs.

Silvio Berlusconi (86) was an Italian former prime minister, businessman and billionaire. He was a controversial figure in Italy and was elected Prime Minister three times.

Cormac McCarthy (89) was a leading American writer. He wrote, among other things, the filmed book No Country for Old Men.

Gino Mäder (26) was a Swiss cyclist who crashed during a descent in the Tour of Switzerland. He succumbed to his injuries a day later.

Jellie Brouwer (59) was one of the regular presenters of the NTR program for more than twenty years Plastic on NPO Radio 1.

Willem Nijholt (88), actor, singer and dancer who played in dozens of musicals, films and theater plays from the 1960s. He appeared on television in series such as The Silent Power in William of Orange.

Jan Stekelenburg (81) was presenter of NOS Studio Sport and in 1996 commented on the match where the Dutch volleyball men became Olympic champions.

Ruud Bos (87) was a composer and wrote music for Toon Hermans, Wim Sonneveld and Willeke Alberti, but also for children’s series such as Bassie & Adriaan. His music can also be heard in Efteling attractions.

July

Marga Minco (103) was a writer. Her best-known book is The bitter herbin which she describes how she escaped deportation during World War II.

Nataniël Gomes (47) was the inventor of the hair salon. The idea of ​​the hair salon arose in 2003 during Gomes’ visits to the Rotterdam shawarma shop El Aviva, right next to his barbershop. The hairdresser wanted something that was not on the menu.

Tony Bennett (96), American singer who became one of the best-known crooners. The artist scored several hits, including I Left My Heart in San Franciscofor which he received one of his twenty Grammys.

Sinéad O’Connor (56), the Irish singer who achieved worldwide fame in 1990 with the song Nothing Compares 2 U.

Augustus

Cheems (12), a popular internet and meme dog. The dog, whose real name was Balltze, became known worldwide because of the funny images that were made about him.

Tineke Beishuizen (84) was a writer and Dragonflycolumnist. She wrote thrillers, screenplays and song lyrics, including for Rob de Nijs and Marco Bakker.

Lolita (57) was a famous orca. She was imprisoned for more than fifty years and died at the Miami Seaquarium in the United States, a few days before her release.

Yevgeny Prigozhin (62), Russian oligarch who became infamous but also famous as a confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was leader of the Wagner mercenary army, which fought in Ukraine, among other places.

Jan Jongbloed (82) was a former goalkeeper for the Dutch national team. He played for Roda JC and Go Ahead Eagles, among others. Later was assistant coach and interim coach for Vitesse.

Clairy Polak (67) worked for radio programs such as With an eye to tomorrow and the television sections NOVA in Outside court. Received the Sonja Barend Award in 2010.

Clairy Polak also presented De Waan van de Dag. Photo: ANP Kippa

September

Steve Harwell (56) was the lead singer of the American band Smash Mouth. The group scored a worldwide hit with the song in 1999 All Star.

Wimie Wilhelm (62), actress who was best known for Baantjer. She also played roles in major Dutch films such as Black book, Pete Bell in Crumb.

Erwin Olaf (64) was a photographer and exhibited at home and abroad. In 2013 he designed the new Dutch euro coins with King Willem-Alexander. Four years later made the official portraits of the royal family.

Giorgio Napolitano (98) was the president of Italy between 2006 and 2015. ‘King Giorgio’ played a dominant role in Italian politics in recent decades.

Reiky de Valk (23), actor, known for series such as Thirtysomethings, Eyeballs in Hockey dads.

Irma (53) was the oldest elephant in the Netherlands. When she was five years old, she came to Blijdorp. In 1984, Irma was the first elephant to give birth in a Dutch zoo.

Michael Gambon (82) was an Irish-English actor best known for his role as Albus Dumbledore in six Harry Potter-movies. He has appeared in more than one hundred and fifty films and series.

October

Tjerk Westerterp (92) was a CDA politician and former Minister of Transport, Public Works and Water Management. For example, he made a moped helmet and wearing a seat belt mandatory. He also devised the AEX index.

Danielle van ‘t Schip (55), writer. She was the daughter of Willeke Alberti, the half-sister of Johnny de Mol and the wife of former professional footballer John van ‘t Schip.

Bobby Charlton (86), English football icon. He was part of the England squad that won the world title in 1966. He played almost his entire professional career at Manchester United.

Bobi (31), oldest dog in the world. He lived a total of 11,478 days. He was part of a set of quadruplets.

Matthew Perry (54), American-Canadian actor who became world famous for his role as Chandler in the hit series Friends. Released his memoirs in 2022, in which he talked about his years of struggle with alcohol and drug addictions.

0:30Play button

Matthew Perry fans lay flowers in front of the Friends building in New York

November

Ben Ramakers (69), actor who played in dozens of Dutch films and series. For example, he played the director of a dairy factory Girls from De Wit. He also played supporting roles in film hits such as Abeltje, Sint in War winter.

Karel van de Graaf (72) was an AVRO presenter and journalist. He presented, among other things Televisiontwo seasons of Who is the mole? and the radio program With an eye to tomorrow.

Ellen Jens (83) was a TV director and producer. She was best known for her work at the VPRO. Jens made programs like From Fred Haché Show, trash can in Here is… Adriaan van Dis.

Ruud Geels (75), former football player for Feyenoord, Ajax and PSV, among others. Geels became top scorer in the Eredivisie five times. He played twenty times for the Dutch national team.

Rosalynn Carter (96), former first lady of the United States. She was married to Democrat Jimmy Carter, who served as US president from 1977 to 1981.

Henry Kissinger (100) was an American diplomat and politician. He served as Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

Shane MacGowan (65), Irish musician and frontman of the folk-punk band The Pogues.

As US first lady, Rosalynn Carter attended cabinet meetings and provided advice on policy issues. Photo: Getty Images

December

Burny Bos (79), film producer, writer and actor. Was head of the youth department of the VPRO from 1984 to 1998. Under his leadership, iconic programs such as Villa Achterwerk in Theo en Thea launched.

Peter d’Hamecourt (77) was a journalist and former Russia correspondent. He lived in Moscow between 1989 and 2008 and covered, among other things, the fall of the Soviet Union for the NOS News and the AD.

Cilly Dartell (66), best known from the SBS–plan Heart of the Netherlands, which she presented from 1996 to 2012. Previously performed in the theater and later in musicals.

Paul Litjens (76), former hockey international who played 177 times for the Dutch national team between 1970 and 1982. With 268 goals he is still the top scorer of the Dutch team.

Andre Braugher (61), American actor. Braugher was best known for his role as Captain Holt in the series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Mathieu Segers (47) was a professor at Maastricht University. As a Europe expert, Segers was a frequently heard voice on radio and television.

Linda van Dyck (75) was an actress and appeared in dozens of plays, films and series. She was known for roles in, among other things Ciske de Rat in Daens.

Jacques Delors (98) was a French politician and played a key role in the creation of the European Union.

Gil de Ferran (56), former Indy 500 winner from Brazil. After his racing career, he was director of Formula 1 teams BAR-Honda and McLaren, among others.

Tom Wilkinson (75) was a British actor who was nominated twice for an Oscar. He became known for his role in the film The Full Monty and later starred in major films such as Shakespeare in Love in Batman Begins.