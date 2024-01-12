These foods and dishes detoxify and taste simply delicious

#foods #dishes #detoxify #taste #simply #delicious

The liver is a remarkable organ that plays a central role in detoxifying our body. Let’s help her rid our body of harmful substances with a healthy and balanced diet. There are delicious recipe ideas and relevant information here!

Detox – is that really possible?

A healthy and balanced diet can do a lot to protect and support the liver. But there are no specific foods that have been proven to remove toxins from the liver, as is often claimed in connection with “detox”. The liver essentially does this all by itself. We can only support them with our diet and focus on some special foods.

Oatmeal as a healthy cereal product

Oatmeal is actually so healthy that you should eat it every day. They are high in fiber and contain beta-glucans, which can help regulate cholesterol levels. Through this regulation, they indirectly support liver function by helping it focus on its primary task of detoxification. Oatmeal also contains a lot of zinc, which can help the liver regenerate.

Chard – how does the leafy vegetable help?

Green vegetables are often not that popular, but they are super healthy. Chard is a leafy vegetable rich in antioxidants such as betalains and vitamins. These antioxidants help fight free radicals and therefore support the liver in filtering toxins from the body. In addition, chard also provides minerals such as calcium, magnesium and iron.

Broccoli: why is the vegetable so healthy?

Broccoli contains a lot of protein, vitamins, calcium and iron. Would you have thought that just 65 g of it would cover your daily vitamin C requirement? Broccoli also tastes good to the liver. The vegetable is rich in glucosinolates, which help activate enzymes that help break down harmful substances. This support is very important for the liver as it helps it to work more efficiently.

Chicory – ideal for the liver and intestines!

Bitter substances are particularly good for the liver. Chicory contains many antioxidants and also inulin, a type of fiber that promotes intestinal health. Healthy intestinal flora is closely linked to liver health, as much of the toxins processed by the liver come from the intestines.

Lentils – how healthy are they really?

Like oatmeal, lentils also contain a lot of zinc and are an excellent source of plant-based protein and fiber. They help the body eliminate toxins and thus relieve the liver by helping to regulate the digestive process.

In the clip: Charlotte Karlinder gives tips on juice cleanses

More tips for a healthy liver

Little alcohol: It is best to avoid alcohol or drink it in moderation. Here we have a few tips to help you avoid alcohol.

Ginger: Supports the immune system and thus relieves the liver.

Lemon: Neutralizes acids in the body and activates enzymes that detoxify the liver. Try lemon water, which is said to even help you lose weight.

Sufficient fluids: Drink at least two liters of water or unsweetened tea per day.

Exercise: Regular physical activity, such as running, swimming or cycling, can benefit the liver.

Important: Diet alone cannot solve all liver problems. If you have any complaints or problems with your liver, you should definitely consult a doctor.