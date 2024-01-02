These foods will help you get through the cold season healthy

#foods #cold #season #healthy

Vitamin B12 is needed for many processes in our body; for example, it supports the functions of the nervous system. However, our body cannot produce the vitamin called cobalamin itself. That’s why we need to get enough vitamin B12 in our diet. We show you the best vitamin B12 foods.

In the clip: This is what you should pay attention to when taking vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 has these tasks in the body

Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, plays an important role in the body. It is essential for them Formation of red blood cells and the DNAthat contains our genetic material. Furthermore, it is for that Growth and division of cells responsible. Vitamin B12 supports the regeneration and new formation of the sheaths of nerve fibers functionality of the nervous system to obtain. There is a close connection between the metabolism of cobalamin and the vitamin folate: vitamin B12 converts inactive folate into the active form and at the same time reduces the content of the amino acid homocysteine, which is a potential risk factor for cardiovascular diseases.

Daily requirement of vitamin B12: This is how much you should consume every day

To avoid a deficiency, it is important to consume enough vitamin B12 foods and follow the recommendations of the German Nutrition Society (DGE). This recommends a daily intake of four micrograms of vitamin B12 for young people aged 13 and over and adults. You can cover this amount with a portion of beef (100 grams), for example. Pregnant and breastfeeding women have a higher need for vitamin B12. Pregnant women need 4.5 micrograms of the vitamin and 5.5 micrograms per day while breastfeeding.

Foods with vitamin B12: Cobalamin is found here

Vitamin B12 can only come from microorganisms are produced and enters the animal and human body via the food chain. We have listed the best vitamin B12 foods here.

Vitamin B12 is found in beef, chicken or salmon. In the table below you will find an overview of the animal cobalamin suppliers. © Adobe Stock

Animal foods with vitamin B12

These are the animal vitamin B12 foods with the respective content of the vitamin per 100 grams:

Meat, poultry, sausage:

Leber (39 – 65 µg)

Lammkeule (3,6 µg)

Beef (2.9 – 5.5 µg)

Salami (3,3 µg)

Pork schnitzel (1 µg)

Chicken meat (0.4 µg)

Fish and seafood:

Oysters (15 µg)

Mackerel (9 µg)

Hering (8,5 µg)

Mussels (7.6 µg)

Tuna (4.25 µg)

Seelachs (3,5 µg)

Garnelen (1.7 μg)

Milk, dairy products and eggs:

Camembert and Emmental cheese (3.1 µg)

Edamer (2,1 µg)

Brie (1,7 µg)

Grainy cream cheese (1 µg)

Low-fat quark (0.9 µg)

Cow’s milk (0.4 µg)

It is important to note that the Vitamin B12 content in food depends on various factors, for example the type of animal husbandry and the animals’ feed. Therefore, the information on vitamin B12 foods can vary from source to source.

Plant-based foods with vitamin B12

It is possible that plant foods through bacterial fermentationsuch as sauerkraut, small amounts of vitamin B12 contain. There are also some seaweeds, such as nori, or shiitake mushrooms, that are advertised as plant-based vitamin B12 foods. However, the amounts contained can vary greatly. In addition, the form of the vitamin and its availability to the human body are unclear. Based on current findings, according to the German Nutrition Society, it is not possible to cover vitamin B12 requirements exclusively through plant-based foods.

Some websites and books claim that certain plant foods are able to provide the body with vitamin B12. These include, for example:

Algae (Spirulina, Chlorella, Afa algae and sea algae such as Nori)

Fermented vegetables like sauerkraut

Fermented soy products such as miso, shoyu and tempeh

Mushrooms

black tea

Unpeeled and unwashed root vegetables (carrots, beets)

Wheatgrass and barley grass

Wild plants

However, these foods only have small amounts, if any, of usable vitamin B12. Plant-based foods contain almost exclusively Vitamin-B12-Analogs (also called pseudo-vitamin B12) or just trace amounts of vitamin B12. However, according to current knowledge, these quantities are not sufficient to cover daily needs.

Vitamin B12 is found in plant foods. Shiitake mushrooms are a good source of cobalamin. © Adobe Stock

Vitamin B12: Deficiency symptoms

A vitamin B12 deficiency develops gradually over several weeks to months as the body can store larger amounts of it. Only when the stores in the liver and kidneys are largely empty do clinical symptoms appear. In the case of a B12 deficiency, both blood formation as well as that Nervous system affected. It can be a so-called macrocytic anemia occur in which oversized red blood cells with a high hemoglobin content are formed. The anemia shows through pale skin and mucous membranes, dizziness and weakness. At the same time, the deficiency affects the nervous system and can cause long-term damage to the spinal cord. This so-called funicular myelosis expresses itself, among other things, through Tingling and burning – especially on the hands and feet – an increased risk of falling as well as unsteady standing and gait. Forgetfulness, declining performance and depressive moods can also indicate the deficiency.

If vitamin B12 deficiency is detected early, some damage can be reversed. However, if the consequences of the deficiency have progressed too far, in particular Nerve damage can no longer be repaired. It is therefore important to include enough vitamin B12 foods in your diet.

Common groups of people with vitamin B12 deficiency

If you rely exclusively on plant foods diet, there is an increased risk of a vitamin B12 deficiency. For Vegans is a permanent intake of one Vitamin B12 preparation therefore essential. Also Vegetarians can have a vitamin B12 deficiency, especially during pregnancy and breastfeeding when nutrient requirements are increased. It is important to eat lots of vitamin B12 foods and, if necessary, take supplements containing vitamin B12.

If you eat a plant-based diet, you might also be interested in our article “Alternatives for a vegan and vegetarian lifestyle”.

Cooking Vitamin B12 Foods

The measured values ​​for vitamin B12 foods often refer to the raw product and are reduced by cooking and frying, as the vitamin sensitive to heat is. When cooking and roasting meat, for example, one Loss of 27 to 33 percent went out. This means that a 125 gram pork schnitzel that contains 1.25 µg of vitamin B12 only contains 0.9 µg after preparation. A 2011 study by the University of Kochi in Japan also showed that cooking, frying, grilling and steaming fish, as well as preparing it in the microwave, can reduce the vitamin B12 content by up to 62 percent.

Are vitamin B12 supplements and preparations useful?

As a rule, healthy people who eat vitamin B12 foods such as meat, fish and dairy products do not need supplements. Make an exception People who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet and therefore have an increased risk of deficiency. In addition, people who Gastrointestinal diseases If you suffer or regularly take medication against stomach acid or to protect your stomach, pay particular attention to an adequate supply of vitamin B12. Because these medications and diseases such as chronic inflammation of the gastric mucosa, ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease make it difficult to absorb the vitamin.

In addition to vitamin B12, other vitamins and minerals are also important for our body. Read our articles Foods with Vitamin C, Foods with Vitamin D, Foods with Vitamin A and Iron-Containing Foods to learn more.

Which fruits and vegetables have vitamin B12?

Neither fruits, vegetables nor other plant-based foods contain enough vitamin B12. You can get the vitamin through animal vitamin B12 foods such as meat, fish, seafood and dairy products. If you follow a vegan or vegetarian diet, experts recommend supplementing with vitamin B12.

How do I know if I have a vitamin B12 deficiency?

Do you constantly feel tired, lacking energy and weak? Then a vitamin B12 deficiency could be the reason for this. Both blood formation and the nervous system are affected. Other vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms include: difficulty concentrating, depression, asthma, cramps and tingling and numbness in the arms and legs.

What helps quickly with vitamin B12 deficiency?

Medical professionals recommend treating a vitamin B12 deficiency that is detected early by adjusting your diet or taking nutritional supplements. If the deficiency is severe, a healthcare professional may also prescribe an injection of cobalamin, as the body absorbs it better this way. Vitamin B12 levels usually return to normal quickly after treatment.

What disease causes vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms?

Stomach and intestinal diseases can inhibit the absorption of vitamin B12 into the body and cause a vitamin B12 deficiency, even if those affected eat enough vitamin B12 foods. Examples include chronic inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease), atrophic gastritis, exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and the removal of parts of the intestine or stomach.