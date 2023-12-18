These four affordable watches are our favorites of 2023

#affordable #watches #favorites

Citizen Tsuki Yomi AT (Afbeelding: Citizen)

Beautiful watches from quality brands do not have to be expensive. This year, countless high-quality yet affordable watches have passed the Manners review. These are our favorites of 2023.

And no, we don’t resort to cheap junk for that. In watchland, affordable is certainly not a synonym for low quality. This year, several watches from respected brands have also been released for which you do not have to pay an annual salary.

Favorite affordable watches of 2023

Casio again came up with all kinds of interesting ones special editionsSwatch attempted the MoonSwatch 2.0 and another Japanese watch manufacturer thought it could do even better.

1. Swatch x The Simpsons – 105 euro

Swatch has swept the dust from the watch world with the MoonSwatch. For this wristwatch, the Swiss watchmaker has not entered into a collaboration with Omega, but with The Simpsons.

Wondrous Winter Wonderland. (Image: Swatch)

A collab that left us wagging our tails. The new, playful Swatch collection consists of three affordable watches, two of which are decorated in a Christmas atmosphere. The watch above, called the Wondrous Winter Wonderland, is our favorite and will cost you 105 euros. An ideal gift for under the Christmas tree.

2. Casio G-Shock DW-5040RX-7 – 229 euro

Do you find the above Swatch too childish? Then this cool Casio G-Shock series will appeal to you. It is a five-piece collection in honor of G-Shock’s 40th anniversary.

This DW-5040RX-7 is still in stock. (Image: Casio)

In these digital timepieces, Casio combines transparent plastic with metal links and clasps to give the affordable watches a post-apocalyptic look.

The disadvantage is that it is a limited edition. The coolest (and most expensive model) is the DWE-5640RX-7, but unfortunately it is sold out. Fortunately, these three models from the collection are still in stock.

3. Swatch x Blancpain: Fifty Fathoms – 400 euro

After the success of the MoonSwatch, Swatch is trying to repeat the same trick with luxury brand Blancpain. Once again made of bioceramics, in other words: plastic.

(Image: Swatch)

Just like with the MoonSwatch, you have to visit a physical store to pick up a Fifty Fathoms. In the Netherlands this is only possible at the Swatch Store in PC Hooftstraat.

4. Citizen Tsuki-yomi AT – 695 euro

Finally, we push the boundaries of what is affordable with this Citizen watch. Just like the MoonSwatch, this timepiece also refers to space.

(Image: Citizen)

The difference is that you don’t have to stand in line for this clock. In addition, this timepiece, which gets its energy from (sun)light, is of significantly better quality. For that reason, the Citizen Tsuki-yomi AT is one of our favorites of 2023.

