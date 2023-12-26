These habits will quickly destroy your engine. And many drivers have them

What driver behavior can lead to engine damage? There are many of them, and below we present the worst habits that will quickly ruin the drive unit.

This is one of the common mistakes that are particularly important in the case of turbocharged engines. In such a unit, the lower part does not have a water jacket. In this case, the oil is responsible for dissipating heat. Therefore, turning off a very hot engine is not a good idea. Especially if we were driving on the highway a moment ago. It is a good idea to cool the engine by leaving it idling for a half to two minutes. This will cool all the components.

When a car’s engine is cold, the coefficient of friction of the moving parts of the engine and transmission is high. The viscosity of the oil in such conditions makes effective lubrication difficult. The enriched mixture washes the oil film from the cylinders. Therefore, you should avoid using full power until the engine temperature reaches approximately 80 degrees Celsius. Engines that are used “hard” usually have worn piston skirts in winter and become noisier.

If the engine is warm and we add oil at ambient temperature, local shrinkage of the metal head may occur. If there is a large engine under the hood (e.g. V6 or V8), this element may break very often. The engine then begins to consume excessive oil and white smoke comes out of the exhaust. Therefore, it is safe to wait about a dozen or so minutes before adding oil. Otherwise we will pay thousands for repairs.

Photo

The correct oil level is essential. But you shouldn’t pour oil into a warm engine, it’s asking for trouble /123RF/PICSEL

It is worth checking the oil level regularly and replenishing it if necessary. It is worth bearing in mind that the car may report a sudden drop in lubrication pressure (e.g. when cornering). If the revs are high and the situation lasts longer than two seconds, there is a very serious risk of engine seizure. Another danger is overheating (the oil absorbs a significant amount of heat).

Daily use of the car on short distances does not mean long engine durability. Unheated oil means poor lubrication and accelerated wear. Research conducted by many manufacturers indicates that one cycle of starting and warming up the engine corresponds to the wear and tear generated by 300-500 km of road driving. This shows how much wear and tear the engine has when cold.

Many drivers try to drive economically, which in practice means driving at extremely low engine speeds. During normal driving conditions, this is nothing unusual, but in case of heavy loads (uphill, acceleration, high gear and firmly depressed accelerator pedal), low revs harm the engine. Overloads occur in the crank-piston system. Bearings, crankshaft, dual mass flywheel and pistons may be damaged.

