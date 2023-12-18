These health insurance companies will not increase their prices in 2024

#health #insurance #companies #increase #prices

Contrary to the general trend, several health insurance companies have announced that they will not increase their tariffs. In 2024, the additional contributions for the Techniker Krankenkasse, the DAK, the hhk and the mhplus health insurance company are expected to remain stable.

Jens Baas, the chairman of the Techniker Krankenkasse, explained to the “Rheinische Post”: “We recommend to our self-administration that the Techniker Krankenkasse’s additional contribution remains stable at 1.2 percent.” According to the head of the health insurance company, the TK would continue to be significantly below the average. However, a final decision on this will not be made until December. According to information from “Krankenkasseninfo.de”, the DAK’s additional contribution will not be increased at the current rate of 1.7 percent and would therefore correspond to the new average.

BKK Faber-Castell & Partner, a smaller company health insurance company in Bavaria, is even planning to reduce its contribution next year.