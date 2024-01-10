These names are on the list: World champion Klose is a candidate as Yakin’s assistant

#names #list #World #champion #Klose #candidate #Yakins #assistant

Will Miroslav Klose become Murat Yakin’s assistant?

Imago

The Swiss national team is looking for a new assistant coach. According to information from blue News, World Cup record goalscorer Miroslav Klose is on the list.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

Vincent Cavin was part of the Swiss national team for 13 years, most recently as assistant to Murat Yakin. After qualifying for the European Championships, they parted ways.

A successor is being sought: According to information from blue News, the association has drawn up a list of names.

The most famous name on the list is Miroslav Klose. With 16 goals, the German is still the World Cup record goalscorer.

In the end it ends with the termination of the contract: Nati assistant Vincent Cavin leaves the team after the European Championship qualification. The former confidant of ex-coach Vladimir Petkovic becomes assistant coach for the American national team.

Cavin and coach Murat Yakin did not have a relationship of trust. And now the Swiss Football Association is looking for a successor. The profile is clear: It should be a former offensive player who complements the former defensive player Yakin in coaching. He is said to have a coaching background. And he should also be able to give a lot to the offensive players on a personal level. And of course it has to be available.

According to information from blue News, the association has drawn up a list of names. One is ex-Servette and Sion striker Léonard Thurre (46). Another is Davide Callà (39), who is under contract with FC Basel.

And a third is Miroslav Klose. The 45-year-old is a big name in world football, is the World Cup record goalscorer with 16 goals and played for Bayern Munich for a long time. As a coach, he has the UEFA Pro license and looked after FC Bayern’s U17s. He then worked as a coach at SCR Altach in Austria. At the moment it is available. Yakin and Klose played together at Kaiserslautern in 2000.

It cannot be ruled out that other names will slip onto the list. The next games are on March 23rd in Denmark and March 26th in Ireland.