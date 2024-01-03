These nutrients support the body

#nutrients #support #body

Stress can be quite unhealthy in the long run. The body needs sufficient vitamins and minerals. You can read what they are here.

Stress has been proven to have a negative impact on health. The psyche can also suffer. In general, stress is a normal reaction of the body and not fundamentally bad. But if it persists over time, the effects can become clear. With certain vitamins, you can support the immune system to better deal with stress.

Which vitamins can help with stress?

According to Manon Struck-Pacyna from the German Food Association, there are many “vitamins and minerals that are responsible for energy metabolism and the function of the nervous system in the body and should therefore be consumed in sufficient quantities.” Certain vitamins are particularly needed during stressful times. According to the expert, these vitamins can support the body during stress:

Vitamin C : “Vitamin C is needed to produce the hormone adrenaline. Just a quarter of an hour of stress can consume more than 300 milligrams of it,” says the expert. Foods with a lot of vitamin C include citrus fruits, black currants but also sea buckthorn and peppers.

Vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid): "Pantothenic acid contributes to the normal synthesis and metabolism of steroid hormones, vitamin D and some neurotransmitters. The stress hormone cortisol is one such steroid hormone," explains Manon Struck-Pacyna. Anyone who has a lot of stress needs vitamin B5 to reduce the stress hormone cortisol. Foods high in vitamin B5 include peas, beans, lean meat, but also fish and whole grain products. Anyone who is exhausted after long-term stress should also pay attention to their pantothenic acid intake. The vitamin can help reduce fatigue.

Vitamin B1, B6, biotin, niacin, iron and copper: "They all contribute to maintaining a functioning nervous system," says the expert. Foods high in vitamin B1 include whole grain bread, yeast and pork. Foods with a lot of vitamin B6, biotin and niacin are primarily liver and offal, but also fish and whole grain products. Iron is mainly found in green vegetables and legumes. Copper is found primarily in liver and other offal.

Magnesium: Magnesium is an important component of more than 300 reactions in the body in which enzymes are involved. The mineral is also essential for energy metabolism. "Under stress, the body requires more energy, which only works smoothly when enzyme activity is very high. This in turn requires that sufficient magnesium is available," explains Manon Struck-Pacyna. Good sources of magnesium are whole grain products, but according to the food association also include spinach and bananas.

Vitamins support the body: But what is stress actually?

Everyone has felt stress at some point; it is a natural reaction of the body. Stress arises in situations in which one feels uncomfortable or is strongly encouraged. According to the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG), stress is an alarm reaction of the body.

When the brain classifies a situation as potentially dangerous, certain processes are triggered. According to the BMG, the body releases stress hormones such as norepinephrine, adrenaline or cortisol.

What happens to the body when there is stress?

According to the BMG, the body reacts to stress hormones with “physical adaptation reactions”. Three phases can be distinguished: the alarm reaction phase, the resistance phase and the exhaustion phase.