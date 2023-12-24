These pensioners receive an INCREASE in the first PAYMENT of the IMSS 2024 Pension in January

#pensioners #receive #INCREASE #PAYMENT #IMSS #Pension #January

The changes continue for the beginning of a new year in the pension scheme of the Mexican Social Security Institute, this time they are the pensioners who receive a increase for him first payment of the year. It will be during the month of January that the authorities of our country make the change for the deposit that is made this month by the IMSS Pension 2024but it will not be for all beneficiaries and this is what you should know about it.

Miles of pensioners they look forward to the pay what does the IMSS Pension 2024 in January Therefore, it will help them face the difficulties posed by the slope at the beginning of the year. This deposit could be better thanks to the efforts that Consar has carried out regarding pensions because, with a completely legal procedure, you can combine two pensions and thus increases the deposit you receive.

According to the calendar of the IMSS Pension 2024the first payment of the year will be made next Tuesday, the 2nd of Januaryin which the increase that those people who meet all the requirements requested by the Mexican authorities will receive to unite the two accounts they have obtained for working in our country.

These pensioners receive an increase in the first payment of the IMSS 2024 Pension

The portability process became a right of the pensioners During the last few months, those people who have weeks quoted in the ISSSTE will be able to change to the IMSS Pension 2024 and they will be the ones who have the increase for him first payment of the year, so with this proposal more people could be interested in this procedure that facilitates the union of your two accounts in January.

It does not matter that you are under the regime of the IMSS Pension 2024 in Law 73 or Law 97, therefore, both can participate in the portability process. If you want to do this procedure in person, you must go to the Subdelegation closest to your home, or online, through IMSS Digital, entering the official Social Security website and presenting the following documents:

INE

Proof of Address, in case it is not shown in the INE.

Resolution Document or Pension Grant.

Proof or CLABE bank account number in the name of the worker since the resources will be deposited there.

When you start with the portability process that increases he pay from Pension. IMSS 2024you will receive from the Institute where you carried out your procedure the document “Record of Weeks Contributed in the IMSS with the totalization of ISSSTE periods” or the “ISSSTE Contribution Period Report”. Once you have received the resolution, you can go to your Afore to request the transfer of resources that, if you hurry, will be ready for this month of January.