These products should definitely be on your dressing table in 2024

Which beauty products and tools from 2024 should not be missing from your dressing table this year? We asked the maestro, Leco van Zadelhoff.
- Primer
'I'm a firm believer in primer. To put it bluntly, it is a kind of primer for your face. It immediately makes your skin more beautiful and has a problem-solving effect at the same time. There are many different types of primers. What you choose depends on your skin type and your own wishes. For example, if your skin is dehydrated, choose a hydrating primer. If your skin is a bit pale, which often occurs in winter, then choose a primer with heat in it. If you have rosacea or couperose, a primer with a green undertone works well. Peach makes the skin fresher, while lilac makes the skin brighter. What's great about this product is that it already has such an effect that you need much less makeup afterwards. If you want to keep the look as natural as possible, you can even leave out the foundation completely. And it usually already contains SPF, so you are immediately covered in terms of sun protection, which is also essential in winter.'
‘This massage tool is now widely used by innovative beauty brands such as Sensai and Sisley to massage the face. It helps with the removal of waste products and stimulates blood and lymph circulation, which has a positive influence on cell renewal. I am a big supporter of it, because the better the condition of your skin, the fresher and more natural your appearance. And that means you can get back into makeup.”
