these Romanians will not receive this money. Two major conditions must be met/ Video

#Romanians #receive #money #major #conditions #met #Video

The Minister of Labour, Simona Bucura Oprescu, explained that there are 2 major conditions for obtaining the minimum inclusion income, the one that replaces the social aid from February. The minister specified that this income will be conditional on the proof that the applicant is looking for a job and especially on the children’s attendance at school.

“We have a number of 225,000 Romanians registered at the minimum inclusion income. It is very important to know that we have made obtaining this minimum inclusion income conditional on proving that you are looking for a job. You cannot remain trapped in poverty forever.

We have also linked the achievement of this minimum inclusion income to the obligation of children to go to school, so that those who do not send their children to school cannot benefit from this money. The measure is in force and the first payments will be made in February.

On the one hand, we want to have a Romania with a higher level of education, and on the other hand, we want to reduce the risk of dropping out of school,” said Simona Bucura Oprescu, on Antena 3 CNN.

What is the Minimum Inclusion Income

The minimum inclusion income is a social assistance benefit that will be granted monthly and will consist of one or two financial aids: the inclusion aid and the aid for families with children (granted to families whose children are enrolled and who attend a form of education).

Families and single individuals, Romanian citizens who have their domicile or, as the case may be, residence in Romania and who meet the granting conditions of Law 196/2016, will benefit from the minimum inclusion income, as written in the decision.

In addition, in addition to those mentioned, families and single people who do not have Romanian citizenship will also be able to benefit from the minimum inclusion income, if they are in one of the following situations:

– they are citizens of a member state of the European Union, of the European Economic Area, of the Swiss Confederation or foreigners, during the period in which they have domicile or, as the case may be, residence in Romania, under the conditions of Romanian legislation;

– they are foreign citizens or stateless persons who have been granted a form of protection under the law;

– are stateless persons who have their domicile or, as the case may be, their residence in Romania.

Of course, these people must also meet the granting conditions of Law 196/2016.

More precisely, according to the law, the family and the single person with no income or whose income does not cover the minimum standard of living will be able to benefit from the minimum income of inclusion, if their adjusted net monthly income is up to 700 lei inclusive.

On the other hand, in addition to families or single persons who obtained, in the month prior to the request for aid, a net income per family member of more than 700 lei, nor those who own, rent, commode or any other form of ownership one or more assets cannot benefit from the minimum inclusion income.

Thus, those who own, among other things, buildings, other residential premises outside their home, as well as land located in the inner city with an area of ​​more than 1,200 sqm in the urban area and 2,500 sqm in the rural area ( except for the yard) or a car less than ten years old.