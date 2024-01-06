These scientists discovered a protein to stop aging

#scientists #discovered #protein #stop #aging

The HDKC1 protein will it be the key to eternal youth? In any case, the study of this team of scientists helps to clarify this mystery a little more. According to this research, this protein is able to protect cells against the aging process.

Eternal youth has always been a fantasy for humanity. There are several revolutionary companies focusing on the subject. And recently, a team of scientists identified the HDKC1 protein. The latter plays a considerable role in treating diseases linked to aging. A significant step forward, especially for people in need.

A boost for mitochondria and lysosomes

Studies have shown the importance of these two organelles in the aging process and diseases linked to it. Once mitochondria and lysosomes no longer perform their roles, the cell will deteriorate. Logically, tissues and organs will follow this process.

But a recent study claims that the HDKC1 protein protects mitochondria and lysosomes: “The modulation of HDKC1 function could prevent cellular senescence linked to aging and age-related diseases. » Shuhei Nakamura, one of the researchers, professor of biochemistry, Nara Medical University.

In addition, the researchers managed to identify another role for this protein. In addition to being the key against aging, it also contributes to the prevention of lung and liver cancers, and neurodegenerative diseases.

“Thus, the function of HDKC1 potentially has an impact on these diseases by preventing cellular senescence,” added Professor Nakamura.

Another specialist gave his opinion on the subject. According to Stanford University radiology professor Vidyani Suryadevara, this protein identifies a critical molecular mechanism that affects multiple cellular organelles simultaneously. For this researcher, HDKC1 will be “the new target for senolytic drug development ».

Before long, we could have effective treatments against aging. A fantasy come true for humanity.

Harvard scientists have already elucidated the mechanisms of neurodegenerative diseases a you aging process. According to this study, these phenomena are linked to theaccumulation of damaged mitochondria in the cell.

Thus, the HDKC1 protein works on this phase. It contributes to a effective elimination of failing mitochondria. To achieve this goal, the protein interacts with the transcription factor EB (TFEB).

Furthermore, HDKC1 is also an important element in the repair of mitochondria:

“HDKC1 is localized in the mitochondria isn’t it? Well, it also turns out to be essential for the lysosomal repair process. You see that lysosomes and mitochondria come into contact via proteins called VDAC. Specifically, HKDC1 is responsible for interacting with VDACs. This protein is essential for mitochondria-lysosome contact, and therefore for lysosomal repair. »

The study is currently online. You can consult it to get a clear idea of ​​this innovative approach against aging.