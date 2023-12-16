These symptoms are warning signs of infection

#symptoms #warning #signs #infection

  • Home page
  • Panorama

    • As of: December 16, 2023, 10:37 p.m

    By: Alina Schröder

    PrintShare

    Germany is being hit by a strong corona wave. One variant in particular with unusual symptoms accounts for the majority of infections.

    Frankfurt – Shortly before Christmas, several respiratory diseases are spreading in Germany. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) provides information about this in its latest weekly report. In addition to the colds with runny nose, sore throats and coughs that are typical of the cold season, the number of corona infections is also increasing sharply. The rapid increase is primarily due to a variant that currently accounts for the majority of all Covid cases in this country and has displaced the Eris subtype.

    New Corona variant Pirola displaces Eris in Germany

    We’re talking about Pirola, which is also driving corona cases to a new record high in Austria. In September 2023, the subtype, also called BA.2.86, was detected in the Federal Republic of Germany Medical Journal reported. She has been under special observation by the WHO since August. Because unlike its related Corona variants, Pirola comes with completely new symptoms.

    Including:

    • Itchy and sometimes red eyes
    • Sore, reddish fingers or toes
    • skin rash
    • Swelling or ulcers in the mouth, tongue, and lips
    • Diarrhea
    • fatigue

    Source: ChronicleLive, ZOE Health Study

    But a runny nose, headaches and inflammation in the throat are also classic signs of the subtype.

    Pirola is dominant in Germany with around 49 percent

    At around 49 percent, Pirola will account for the majority of all Covid infections in Germany in December 2023, as the RKI informs. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, it is particularly easy to transmit or better able to penetrate the immune system. Current data on this is still missing. However, it can be assumed that the number of unreported infections is likely to be even higher. Many people no longer take a corona test straight away when they have cold symptoms.

    Also Read:  FIGHT AGAINST DRUG - A detoxification center in Itaosy

    The Corona variant Pirola dominates in Germany. © Imago

    Ultimately, around 16 percent of corona cases can be traced back to the Eris subtype, which dominated this country for months. This is followed by JD.1.1 and JG.3 with 6.5 percent (as of December 15th). Both are descendants of the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, also known as “Kraken”.

    Infection numbers increase before Christmas

    Falling temperatures make it particularly easy for viruses to spread. This is why the number of colds, flu and corona viruses increases every year from autumn onwards. The strong wave of infections will probably last longer in 2023 and cause cases of illness during the holidays. The RKI has already published worrying figures. (asc)

    Related News

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent News

    Editor's Pick

    Is Russia up to something? – A Yarsz intercontinental ballistic missile was put on standby near Moscow
    Is Russia up to something? – A Yarsz intercontinental ballistic missile was put on standby near Moscow
    Posted on
    10 of the most impressive naturally aspirated engines ever built
    10 of the most impressive naturally aspirated engines ever built
    Posted on
    Three super solar storms hit Earth in the past 200 years
    Three super solar storms hit Earth in the past 200 years
    Posted on
    Russia responds to Romania’s demands to recover the Treasure with an Army propaganda documentary: “You owe us”
    Russia responds to Romania’s demands to recover the Treasure with an Army propaganda documentary: “You owe us”
    Posted on
    Tags
    akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news China Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

    Please contact us at [email protected]

    Information

    • Terms & Conditions

    Hosted by ByoHosting

    More Interesting News