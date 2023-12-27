These target values ​​apply to blood sugar

#target #values #apply #blood #sugar

People with diabetes need to keep an eye on their blood sugar levels. But how high or low should the target values ​​actually be?

People who suffer from diabetes mellitus usually have to keep a close eye on their blood sugar levels. Although there are different forms of the metabolic disease, according to the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG), what they all have in common is that the blood sugar level is elevated because patients have a deficiency in the hormone insulin and/or the insulin effect is reduced. In addition to type 1 diabetes, the main forms of the disease include type 2 diabetes, which is the most common among diabetics at 90 to 95 percent.

Since the blood sugar level is permanently elevated in diabetes mellitus, it must be checked regularly. The decisive factor here is the long-term blood sugar value (HbA1c), which, according to Patient-Information.de, the information portal of the Medical Center for Quality in Medicine (ÄZQ), also determines the treatment.

The target values ​​for blood sugar differ from person to person and depending on the type of diabetes. You can read about the target values ​​for blood sugar in type 2 diabetes here.

We need your consent to display Glomex’s video

With your consent, external content can be displayed here that supplements the editorial text. By activating the content via “Accept and display”, glomex GmbH can store or access information on your device and collect and process your personal data, even in countries outside the EU with a lower level of data protection, to which you expressly consent. The consent applies to your current page visit, but you can withdraw it using the slider. Data protection

Video: ProSieben

Diabetes: What is the long-term blood sugar value?

According to the diabetes information portal diabinfo, the long-term blood sugar value, also known as the HbA1c value and not to be confused with the normal blood sugar value, describes the average blood sugar concentration over the last eight to twelve weeks. It is determined using a fasting blood sample and shows the proportion of sugar that is bound to the red blood pigment (hemoglobin). The value can be used to determine whether there is no diabetes, prediabetes or diabetes. This can make diagnosis easier, particularly for type 2 diabetes, as symptoms tend to appear gradually.

The long-term blood sugar value is measured in percent or in mmol/mol. According to diabinfo, if the HbA1c value is below 5.7 percent (below 39 mmol/mol), diabetes mellitus can be ruled out. An HbA1c value of 5.7 to 6.4 percent (from 39 to 47 mmol/mol) indicates prediabetes, and a value of 6.5 percent or more (from 48 mmol/mol) indicates type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Blood sugar: These target values ​​apply to type 2 diabetes

If you have type 2 diabetes, certain target values ​​for the long-term blood sugar level are set by the treating doctor. It is important, however, that there is no target value for blood sugar that applies to everyone. According to Patient-Information.de, the target value is adapted to the personal situation and depends on various factors. In principle, the HbA1c target range should be between 6.5 percent (48 mmol/mol) and 8.5 percent (69 mmol/mol).

Read about this too

According to the German Medical Association and the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, these factors determine whether the long-term blood sugar level is in the lower or upper target range: