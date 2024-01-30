These tips are essential for everyone

#tips #essential

Is it possible to combine nutrition and physical activity? The answer is yes: let’s find out what we can do and what the experts’ advice is to avoid making mistakes.

Combining nutrition with training, advice (Sportnews.eu)

Many people wonder how it can be combined diet e physical activity, let’s find out what we can do to avoid making any mistakes. Sometimes, especially after joining the gym, we realize that we are not losing weight, the reason is certainly linked to nutrition, in fact it is good to follow a healthy diet ed balanced to stay fit or to get back to it.

Before leaving, a note is a must and it is good to know what a balanced diet means, obviously following it means providing taking the essential nutrients, but the quantities must be right. Essential nutrients are divided into: proteins, carbohydrates and fats and vitamins and minerals.

Tips for a healthy and balanced diet

The proteins they cannot be missing from a healthy and balanced diet and are essential for the construction and repair of fabricsjust think about the boneai blood vessels and you have muscles. Not everyone knows that these are also essential for our system nervous and the metabolismtherefore the advice is to consume source proteins animated o vegetable.

There are many who think that carbohydrates are the main enemies of a diet, but this is not the case because consuming them correctly is essential. Also grassi they are necessary in a healthy and balanced diet and finally we cannot fail to mention vitamins and minerals. In this regard, it is best to follow the advice of the expertsso let’s abandon them do it yourself diets and let’s turn to a professional. Healthy eating and physical activity are the winning cards for getting back into shape.

Why is physical activity necessary?

Physical activity makes us feel good, the reason is simple: practicing it means fighting chronic diseasestheOMS which he recommended to carry out at least 150 minutes of physical activity to week. Furthermore, sport improves mental healthbut it is also an excellent ally for increasing forza, equilibrium e resistence.

You can choose different activities, also based on agethe first one is that cardioin this case practicing it means improving the cardiovascular healthwhile that anaerobic instead, it is based on intense training and contributes to the improvement of forza e muscle mass. If we have never played sports, our advice is to start gradually and increase over time.