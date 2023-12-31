These tricks shorten the duration of the illness

#tricks #shorten #duration #illness

Millions of people in Germany are currently lying flat. Most of the time it is Corona, the flu or a cold. The infections are caused by viruses and unless there is a bacterial superinfection, antibiotics have no place here. But what can you do when the first symptoms become noticeable?

A cold can actually be stopped with a few immediate measures. Although the outbreak of the infection cannot be completely prevented, the symptoms can be alleviated and the duration of the illness shortened. It also ensures that no bacterial superinfection develops and that in the end you can do without strong medication.

This is how you can relieve a sore throat

The cold usually begins with an unpleasant scratchy throat. At this moment you should take action and your body provide the best possible support in removing the pathogens. This is best achieved by moistening the mucous membranes. Candies with herbs, slightly anesthetic sprays or even home remedies are used here. Sage is particularly good at relieving unpleasant pain in the throat. The plant can be purchased as a tea. Afterwards you should not only drink it, but also gargle with it.

Support the immune system in fighting off colds

In addition, taking vitamins is an immediate aid. You should take vitamin D3 regularly, especially in winter. A preparation in capsule form is recommended here, as the body Vitamin D3 in combination with fat can best be utilized. You should also take vitamin C. There are also some preparations here, although freshly squeezed fruit juices, for example from oranges or a hot lemon, are much more effective. A warm, homemade chicken soup at lunchtime can also work wonders.

Drinking a lot is particularly important when you have a cold

Doctors also recommend drinking as much as possible. When a cold starts it should be water, fresh fruit juice or tea. “Drinking a lot is important so that the mucous membranes can produce enough mucus. It transports the pathogens sitting on the mucous membranes with barbs outside,” explains Renate Schleker, chairwoman of the professional association of doctors for naturopathy in Germany. Doctors also still rely on a tried and tested classic: the foot bath. “The sole of the foot is connected to the mucous membranes of the bladder and nose via reflex networking – if the feet are warm, the blood flow to the mucous membranes is good and therefore their immune system is also good.” A nasal spray with sea salt can support the mucous membranes.

Which makes the stuffy nose disappear faster

If you follow these tips, you can ramp up your defense system within a very short time. If a runny nose with a pronounced cold follows, the secretion should be kept as liquid as possible. In addition to the methods described above A humidifier can also be good for the patient. It’s also possible to set up a bowl of steaming hot water or place wet towels on the heater if you don’t have a diffuser. As you progress, you should allow yourself plenty of rest and eat enough – but only easily digestible meals. If a cough finally follows, you can use home remedies again.

Home remedies can work wonders for coughs

Most people find inhalation particularly pleasant. This can also be done over a pot if you don’t have the appropriate device at hand. This is particularly effective here, for example a mixture of thyme tea and sea salt. Sage tea can also be used for inhalation. Some also swear by warm potato compresses on the chest to relieve coughing. How long the body ultimately needs to fight the viruses is of course individual. Anyone who feels very weak and has unusually severe symptoms or a high fever should consult a doctor. Older patients or people with previous illnesses in particular should not wait to see a doctor And be sure to seek advice even if you have a cold. Although home remedies and diet can alleviate the disease in many patients, they do not replace the treatment from a doctor, which is necessary for many patients.