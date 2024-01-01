These UNIQLO thermal leggings are hidden under every look of fashion connoisseurs

#UNIQLO #thermal #leggings #hidden #fashion #connoisseurs

UNIQLO’s ‘heattech shirts’ have been flying off the shelves since late summer, and now that it is the middle of winter, thermal leggings are also becoming increasingly popular. Under the outfits of pretty much everyone In the fashion world you will not only find this popular UNIQLO thermal shirt, but also the heattech ultra warm thermal leggings from this chain.

Life safer: de UNIQLO-thermolegging

Do you normally wear tights under your pants? For an extra layer of warmth, it is better not to do that, various news media reported this winter. The tights would ensure that the heat from your legs is blocked, so that the inside of your pants does not get any heat and you always feel the cold along your legs while walking. A better alternative? The thermal leggings from UNIQLO – or, okay, if you wear a short dress: the thermal tights from HEMA.

Complete part of your look

The leggings in question are labeled ‘heattech ultra warm.’ This means that it provides twice as much warmth as the average UNIQLO thermal leggings. Now you might expect it to be a very thick fabric, but nothing could be further from the truth; These UNIQLO leggings are perfect as an invisible layer under your outfit.

Although – available in grey, black and dark blue – it is also quite a nice thing, so you can always wear these leggings without pants over them. For example, combine it with this oversized blazer from C&A and you have a wonderful go-to look.