These were your 5 favorite recipes from Eigen Huis & Tuin: Lekker Leven in 2023

What is striking about these top favorites is that they are (almost) all real classics. At the top of the list, the winner with flying colors: leek casserole with ham.

1: Leek casserole with ham and sweet potato puree

This autumnal and Dutch dish is the ultimate favorite. Hugo gives his own twist to this recipe by using a tasty white cheese sauce with white wine and spiced sweet potatoes. Curious about this winner? Hurry to the recipe and try it out!

2: French onion soup with brown beer and a croque-monsieur

In second place, also a classic dish: the French onion soup. Hugo also puts his own spin on this by adding brown beer. Lets eat!

3. Japanese okonomiyaki (vegetable pancake) and salad with peanut dressing

From French cuisine to the other side of the world. In third place you will find this Japanese okonomiyaki, or vegetable pancake. We were very surprised that this Oriental recipe came in third place. But it is also very tasty!

4. Mushroom ragout and chicory salad with blue stilton and roasted grapes

In fourth place you will once again find a real classic: the mushroom ragout that was probably on the table during these Christmas holidays. But this is also a delicious recipe outside the Christmas holidays, especially with that delicious chicory salad!

5. Stew with bock beer and Brussels sprouts with chestnuts

We conclude this list with number 5: a stew with bock beer. It may take time to put this together, but the result is more than worth it! A good stew makes everyone happy, right?