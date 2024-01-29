They accepted Putin’s candidacy in the Russian presidential election

January 29, 2024 – 1:57 p.m

Current Russian President Vladimir Putin was registered as the fourth candidate ahead of the Russian presidential elections taking place on March 15, 16 and 17 this year, the Central Election Commission announced, according to the MTI report.

The head of the committee, Kellen Pamfilova, commented on the decision by saying that it was “unanimously accepted”, so nothing prevents Putin from running for the presidency again after 2000, 2004, 2012 and 2018. The current leader of Russia is participating in the election as an independent, but with the support of the ruling United Russia party, after his staff submitted a total of 315,000 supporting signatures to the committee instead of the required minimum of 300,000.

Of the signatures, 60,000 were randomly checked, of which only 91 were found to be invalid, but according to the official statement on the matter, these were not invalid either. The Central Election Commission previously registered Leonid Slutsky, Vladyslav Davankov and Nikolai Kharitonov, representing three other parliamentary parties, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, the New People and the Communist Party of the Russian Federation.

